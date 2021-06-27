Mary Sasek Pyfer

December 2, 1921 - March 22, 2020

After 98 plus years spreading love, generosity, and devotion to her God, family, and every person who had the great good fortune to know her, Mary Sasek Pyfer passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Cooney rest home in Helena.

Along with "loving, caring, and giving", the one word that would best describe our Mom was "Resilient". She bounced back! After each of her occasional trip and falls around the house (a proclivity demonstrably shared with son Bob), she would rise and say, "See, I just bounce like a ball!" (Bobby didn't).

After losing a sister and growing up as an only child…she bounced back. After enduring the trials of starting school without knowing the language…she bounced back. After weathering the Great Depression…she bounced back. After tragically losing her first born son…she bounced back. After being removed by "jaws of life" from her crushed car in a horrific 2005 car accident…she bounced back. An amazing combination of kindness and grit, the spirit of "Miss Mary" (as she was fondly called by Cooney staff) lives on in her example and the memory of her lovely warm smile.

Mary Elizabeth Sasek, was born December 2, 1921, by midwifery in East Helena, Montana. Her father, Joseph M. Sasek, immigrated from Slovenia, a beautiful Montana-like province in the northern part of the former Yugoslavia, to work in East Helena's ASARCO lead smelter, which attracted numerous workers from Slovenia and eastern Europe. Joe married Mary Lesar, also a Slovenian immigrant. They had two girls, Mary and Fanny, but Fanny died before the age of two. So Mary grew up an only child, speaking only Slovenian in the household and knowing virtually no English when she started first grade. As a result, she became truly bilingual, with essentially two first languages. Her father Joe was her rock. But her mother Mary ("Nana" to us) was her teacher, mentor, friend, and soulmate to whom she dedicated so much of her amazing wellspring of love and attention. She spent every day with Nana at 8 East Pacific St., helping with her large garden and canning, making pohina and potica, soups and fresh bread, fixing her hair and shopping for her or chauffeuring her to visits or appointments. This while domestically engineering a household of four active boys a block away on Pacific St., just down from the Firehall. Even in Mary's last days, and through the ever-increasing dementia, she frequently talked about Nana.

Mary developed her fervent Catholic faith at St. Ann's Catholic grade school in East Helena. She prayed the rosary daily and attended mass as often as possible, enriching her Catholic beliefs. Sadly, she was the "sole" graduate of St. Ann's in l936 and she retained a precious "class photo" of her standing alone with the visibly uncomfortable parish priest standing reluctantly behind her. She next ventured to Helena riding the public transit bus to Cathedral High School, graduating in 1940. She attended a short course at Mrs. Patenaude's Business College in downtown Helena and became proficient in shorthand and typing. She worked several jobs, including the telephone company, Federal Reserve Bank, East Helena ASARCO Smelter office, and even a short stint with Jeannette Rankin's congressional campaign.

Mary married S. Clark Pyfer in 1942. She and Clark (a prominent CPA and local Helena business leader) raised four boys in East Helena. They were stalwarts of the local community. Mary's Catholic faith was enriched daily with her choir participation and organ playing. She played the organ pro bono for thousands of services (including daily high masses, weddings, funerals, and novenas) starting at age sixteen and well into her 80s. For over 60 years of dedicated service to Saint Cyril and Methodius Parish, she received the Church's prestigious Mavsar Award in 2009. Mary also provided the piano music accompaniment pro bono for St. Ann's (K-8th) grade school Christmas programs throughout the boys youth until the school closed after Bill's 4th grade school year in l967.

Mary overcame her childhood shyness to become a true small town socialite. Together Mary and Clark enjoyed literally hundreds of lasting friendships across the state and even the nation, due in part to Clark's numerous business and charitable/philanthropic involvements. In the 60's the family was honored to represent Montana in the "All American Family" competition in Florida (sponsored by the East Helena Kiwanis Club).

Prior to Clark's passing in 2005, Mary visited the family village in Ribnica, Slovenia twice, once in 1965 by traveling behind the "Iron Curtain" to Yugoslavia with her family and parents and again in 1996, after both passed. The 1996 excursion group of eleven included children and grandchildren, a logistical challenge to say the least. Both trips were planned and coordinated by Clark, who was deeply interested in Mary's Slovenian heritage. Mom was the " Interpreter in Chief", taking on the truly exhausting task of facilitating dozens of American and Slovenian relatives eager to communicate with each other. (Although she did get some measure of assistance from one Franci, a 12-year old Slovenian boy cousin who was learning English in school.) After Clark's passing in 2005, Mary visited a third time, joining son Rick, and grandchildren Sara and Chris after Slovenia won its Democratic Independence and was vibrant and modernized.

Reflecting their dedication to family and democratic principles, in the 60s Clark and Mary proudly sponsored two of her Slovenian cousins, Stan and Joe Lesar, to the United States, refugees from Tito"s Yugoslavia. Both raised large successful families in Madison, Wisconsin and Missoula, Mt. respectively.

Mary was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, Clark; parents Joe and Mary Sasek; Sister Fanny; and son Don. Her dear close cousin Helen (Lesar) Brown also passed away just this year. She is survived by sons Bob (Jeanne) (Helena), Rick (Helena), and Bill Pyfer (Scottsdale, AZ); Bob's children-Mary's grandchildren Nicole (Jay) Lindgren (Helena) and Lora Lo Duca (Billings); and great grandchildren Jaret, Colton, and Tizer Lindgren and Angelina, Joey, and Gianna Lo Duca. Rick's children-Mary's grandchildren Chris (Lynn) Pyfer of Brooklyn, NY and Sara (Paul) Fowler (Montana City) and great grandchildren Athen Pyfer and Lizabetta and Christian Fowler.

Funeral mass will be held at noon Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Cyril and Methodious Catholic Church in East Helena, immediately followed by graveside service and reception in celebration of Mary at Kennedy Park in East Helena.

The family extends a very special thank you the excellent staff at Apple Rehab Cooney for their constant and loving attention to "Miss Mary" during her last seven years.

Thank you to the many people who made donations in Mary's memory last year and for the many well wishes we received at that time. We are pleased to have a formal ceremony and gathering this year in her honor. If you did not see the previous notice and would like to send a condolence note/card, you may send to Pyfer Family, P.O. Box 563, Helena, MT 59624. Memorial donations in Mary's honor are suggested to St. Cyril and Methodious Catholic Church, East Helena or to the charity of your choice.