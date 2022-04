PYFER - Pyfer, Mary E. age 98, of Helena passed away March 22, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. today, July 7th at S S Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W Riggs St, East Helena, MT 59635. A graveside service will follow the Mass at St. Ann's Cemetery in East Helena. A reception will be held following the graveside service at Kennedy Park in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.