Mary Jo Smallwood
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Mary Jo Smallwood (Maierle)

June 30, 1945 – February 28, 2021

Mary Jo Smallwood (Maierle), 75, passed away, February 28, 2021 in Hemet, California.

Jo was the daughter of the late Joe and Mary Maierle of Helena. Jo and her brother Jim were proud "Greenies" as part of the Helena Cathedral school system. Jo's lifelong love for music began under the guidance of the Catholic nuns.

In 1964 she became Miss Last Chance Stampede and in 1966 was crowned Miss Rodeo Montana. She sang the National Anthem at the Last Chance Stampede in Lewis and Clark County on many occasions. She was a 1968 graduate of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington with a degree in Music and Vocal Performance. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Music Education from Eastern Washington University, graduating in 1971.

Jo had a special flare when it came to anything creative and artistic. She was a gourmet cook, excellent seamstress and later in life found a love of ceramics and watercolor painting. Jo's life always revolved around music. She shared her musical gifts, teaching voice and piano to hundreds of young people over the course of many years.

She met Jack Smallwood when they both were taking flying lessons at the Helena airport. Jack and Jo were married July 26, 1980. When Jack sold the Blue Cloud Ranch, they left the cold winters of Montana for the sunshine of Newport Beach, California. Jo was thrilled to be part of the Crystal Cathedral Choir in Orange County. Her beautiful voice blessed the marriage ceremonies of many family and friends. She even had the privilege of traveling to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Jo is survived by her stepson Jack Smallwood, Jr., his wife Victoria and grandchildren Grant and Ashlyne of Preston, CT, her brother Jim (Lynne) Maierle of Helena and their children Jona (Corey) Parriman, Mark (Tiffany) Maierle and Luke (Lindsey) Maierle, as well as her brother-in-law Joe Steffens and his family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack, her parents and sister-in-law Regina Steffens.

Our family would like to express a sincere thank you to the many friends that helped Jo and Jack over the course of the last year. Their kindness and support were amazing gifts.

A joint celebration of the lives of Jack and Jo will be held later this summer in Helena.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
My sincere sympathy to family and friends. She was such a beautiful woman that did so much for Montana. She will be missed by many.
Susan D. DeBree
March 11, 2021
I've thought of Jo so much! She taught me voice lessons. Told me I could lead in Italian operas with me voice. She gave me so much confidence and believed in me. I'll never forget her dogs sitting up on the bench next her as she would play the piano. What an honor it was to know her
Michelle Matz
March 10, 2021
We have known Jo since High School as she dated my Uncle Don a few times. We spent many good times with Jack and Jo before their move to California and they even drove their Motorhome out to visit us when living In Portland and again when they came for my daughter's wedding and Jo sang for the wedding. She also sang at both my parents funerals. I was so sad and shocked to hear of the passing of both of them. We hadn't received our yearly Christmas letter for a couple years and just figured they stopped sending them. Our deepest condolences to all the family especially Jim and Lynn. God Bless Diane and Mike
Diane and Mike Langenfus
March 10, 2021
Our love, prayers & sympathy to the family.....Mary Jo was a sweetheart and surely earned her Angel wings
Bob & Kathy Morrison
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Jack and families! We have so many fond memories of time spent together with Jack & Mary Jo. We hope to see everyone this summer.
Ron & Brenda Davidson
March 8, 2021
We will miss you Mary Jo. What great memories we have of you growing up and what a wonderful voice. Rest in peace.
John Morrison Jr
March 7, 2021
Thank you so much for sharing. Do please let me know date if the event next summer so I can plan to attend. Love to you.
Linda Daigle
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results