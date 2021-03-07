Mary Jo Smallwood (Maierle)

June 30, 1945 – February 28, 2021

Mary Jo Smallwood (Maierle), 75, passed away, February 28, 2021 in Hemet, California.

Jo was the daughter of the late Joe and Mary Maierle of Helena. Jo and her brother Jim were proud "Greenies" as part of the Helena Cathedral school system. Jo's lifelong love for music began under the guidance of the Catholic nuns.

In 1964 she became Miss Last Chance Stampede and in 1966 was crowned Miss Rodeo Montana. She sang the National Anthem at the Last Chance Stampede in Lewis and Clark County on many occasions. She was a 1968 graduate of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington with a degree in Music and Vocal Performance. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Music Education from Eastern Washington University, graduating in 1971.

Jo had a special flare when it came to anything creative and artistic. She was a gourmet cook, excellent seamstress and later in life found a love of ceramics and watercolor painting. Jo's life always revolved around music. She shared her musical gifts, teaching voice and piano to hundreds of young people over the course of many years.

She met Jack Smallwood when they both were taking flying lessons at the Helena airport. Jack and Jo were married July 26, 1980. When Jack sold the Blue Cloud Ranch, they left the cold winters of Montana for the sunshine of Newport Beach, California. Jo was thrilled to be part of the Crystal Cathedral Choir in Orange County. Her beautiful voice blessed the marriage ceremonies of many family and friends. She even had the privilege of traveling to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Jo is survived by her stepson Jack Smallwood, Jr., his wife Victoria and grandchildren Grant and Ashlyne of Preston, CT, her brother Jim (Lynne) Maierle of Helena and their children Jona (Corey) Parriman, Mark (Tiffany) Maierle and Luke (Lindsey) Maierle, as well as her brother-in-law Joe Steffens and his family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack, her parents and sister-in-law Regina Steffens.

Our family would like to express a sincere thank you to the many friends that helped Jo and Jack over the course of the last year. Their kindness and support were amazing gifts.

A joint celebration of the lives of Jack and Jo will be held later this summer in Helena.