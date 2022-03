I met Maury at church. He and my dad were neighbors and classmates growing up on a farm in western North Dakota. Then they both flew in the Army Air Corp.during WW II. I have fond memories of sitting with Maury in church and visiting with him and others at his Friday morning coffee group. My thoughts and prayers have been with his family. Maury was a wonderful person who I plan on meeting again some day.

Paul Evanson Friend June 11, 2021