Maurice C. Knutson

August 31, 1926 - March 4, 2021

Maurice C. Knutson left this earth on March 4, 2021, for his next exciting journey, thankfully and peacefully in his sleep in the arms of his Guardian Angels.

Maurie, as his friends all new him, was the third child born on the family farm in Alamo North Dakota on August 31, 1926 to his parents Christ and Martha Knutson. Maurie spent his youthful years on the farm with his 2 sisters, Thora and Elsie, and attended small country schools and graduated from Alamo High School. Shortly after his graduation, Maurie enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served honorably as a Tail Gunner in a B-29 in the South Pacific. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled at North Dakota State University (Go Bison) and graduated with a BS degree, majoring in English and History. He spent the next several years teaching high school and eventually found his way back to NDSU working in the University library. Several years later, Maurie enrolled at the University of Denver and graduated with a Masters Degree in Fine Arts. He spent the next 34 years employed by the Federal Government in several states with different agencies. During his professional career he was affiliated with numerous associations and served on many boards and committees.

In 1952, during a warm August day, he was united in marriage to Lyla Sand in Rugby, ND and was devoted to her until her passing in 2007. Four children were born to this family: Deborah (Michael) Williams, Brian (Anita) Knutson, Bruce (Barb) Knutson and Brenda (Dean) Felber.

He and Lyla enjoyed their retirement traveling in their motor home and enjoyed spending time camping along the Missouri River and in the mountains of Montana. Maurie was extremely proud of his military experience and later in life participated in the Big Sky Honor Flight and helping his fellow Veterans.

He was an active member of the Democratic Party, Sons of Norway, Elks Lodge and St. John's Lutheran Church. He thoroughly enjoyed reading, creative writing and taking care of his home and yard. While living at Touchmark, Maurie made many friends with the young people and made it his mission to mentor and influence them in their life's adventure.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, wife Lyla, sisters Thora and Elsie, and his daughter Deborah and grandson Anton.

He is survived by 3 children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and wonderful friends which are too numerous to count.

John Steinbeck, in his book, Travels with Charley once said, "I'm in love with Montana," Steinbeck wrote. "For other states I have admiration, respect, recognition, even some affection. But with Montana, it is love. And it's difficult to analyze love when you're in it." This sentiment was so very true for the Knutson family... Thank you Montana,

We would like to give special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and friends at both Touchmark and the Veterans Administration.

Maurie was an avid fan and supporter of Grand Street Theater. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Grand Street Theater or The Montana Talking Books.

A memorial service celebrating Maurice's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 11th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena, Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maurice.