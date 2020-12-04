Maybelle Jean Elenbaas

March 23, 1929 - December 1, 2020

Maybelle Jean Elenbaas, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 1st in Helena, Mt from Covid-19. Maybelle was born, March 23rd, 1929 to James and Irene Nyburg in Patterson, NJ. met her husband, John at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan when both were part of the Back To God Hour Radio Choir and married in 1949. Together they served Christian Reformed Churches in Holland Center, SD; Mountain Lake, Mn; Doon, Ia; Wellsburg, Ia & Conrad, Mt for 37 years before retiring to Bozeman, Mt and later Helena, Mt.

Maybelle is survived by her five children, Irene DeGroot of Tucson, AZ (David), Kathy Baas of Corsica, SD (Evan), Herm of Billings (Sheila), David of Nashville, TN, (Twyla) and Dan of Helena (Joey) as well as 19 grand children and 37 great grandchildren.

Maybelle was well-liked and developed many long-term friendships at the churches they served at and had a deep faith in Jesus Christ which was expressed to her husband, family and friends in so many ways.

Her baking exploits on Saturday mornings and cooking in general, were legendary. The missionaries who came to speak at the church were always well-fed at her table. She loved music and played organ and piano and even led the church choir when that was needed. Maybelle's dad passed on to her an interest in sports, mostly baseball that meant regular visits growing up to nearby New York to watch the Yankees and players like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in their hey day. She was the family ping pong champion for many years. Marrying a man who grew up in northwest Washington, brought with it many long distance vacations, in small cars, with 5 children, camping every night. Add trying to keep up with John on long hikes in the mountains and that put her way ahead of Wonder Woman. She taught her children a good work ethic by handing out regular chores and opportunities on that always present "to do" list. If you have a couple of hours, we'd love to tell you more about her.

Thanks Mom for everything. We will always carry you and dad's loving imprint on our hearts and actions.

Our family offers our deepest thanks to all who were closely involved in her care, especially in her years as a widow, and the great staff at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Private burial services are pending. No flowers please. Memorials can be made to the World Renew 1700 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508.