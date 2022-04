Melvin Gage Humphrey

September 14, 1925 - March 3, 2021

Melvin Gage Humphrey was born on September 14th, 1925 in Geraldine, Montana. On March 3, 2021, at his home in Hearthstone Retirement Community, Beaverton, Oregon, with his wife Betty of 73 years, by his side, Mel passed gently into the presence of God.

Mel lived in Helena, Montana for 90 of his 95 years and retired as Lt. Col for the Montana Army National Guard.

For a full obituary please see: https://gb774.app.goo.gl/Afj6n