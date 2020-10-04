Merry Hope Lunde

December 23, 1954 – September 24, 2020

Merry Hope was born on December 23, 1954 to Thomas "Gene" and Mary Jane Rice in Helena, MT. She joined her older brother Tom and later became the middle child when Kim "ReRe" arrived. Merry attended local schools, graduating from Helena High School in 1973.

After high school, Merry moved to Oregon where she studied interior design at Bassist Institute and graduated in May 1974. In October 1974, she met the love of her life and best friend, Gary Lunde, when she moved back to Helena. They were married February 7, 1976 at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Helena, MT. She helped raise Gary's son Brian. Her dreams came true as she became a mom when Cory James joined the family in January 1979. A couple years later, they welcomed their daughter Megan Hope in June 1982. During their childhoods, the family enjoyed summers at the lake, camping at Dog Creek, trick-or-treating with all the kids (Merry often making costumes), 4th of July at Shannon Court, holidays, and many other family gatherings. In April 2004, Merry received her most cherished nickname "Mimi" when Mackenzie Hope was born. They instantly formed an incredible bond that continued to grow throughout the years. In September 2011, she gained another son when Megan married Devin. In February 2013, Merry was delighted to become a Mimi again when Cody Thomas was born. Their family grew once more when Cory married Jessie in September 2018, she gained another daughter and was excited to add two more grandchildren, Rowen Pennell and Marin Jane. All her grandchildren were so loved by Merry. Mimi was a title Merry wore with utmost pride and joy as she watched the kids grow each year.

Merry had an eye for décor and worked at various stores until deciding to follow her dream and open her own store, Hope & Co., at Capital Hill Mall in 1992. She loved going to market every year and picking out wonderful things for the store. She had an amazing gift at making anything beautiful, from wrapping presents with the most beautiful bows, to decorating a room with the ease most would only dream of having. She used this amazing gift for many years at the Festival of Trees. This event benefited one of her most cherished organizations, Intermountain Children's Home. She decorated the tree for Rocky Mountain Credit Union and won numerous awards such as Best in Show, Governor's Award, and the People's Choice. She also served on the committee for several years and helped decorate for the "Tea in the Trees" event. In 1999, she decided to close the store and move onto her next adventure. In 2000, she joined the team at Touchmark on Saddle Drive. She started at the front desk, moved up to Marketing Director, and finally the Executive Director until she retired in 2015. Merry was instrumental in the creation of the Memory Care units. The residents at Touchmark were all like family to her and she made an effort to get to know them personally. She deeply cared for each one of them and treasured the time she spent with them.

Merry and Gary loved to travel, including trips to Washington D.C. with the Rice crowd, the Oregon Coast, Washington, Disneyland, Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii. They enjoyed exploring the cities or simply sitting on the beach, drinking margaritas, and putting their feet in the sand. Her goal was to always become a "bronze goddess". They also loved to escape for weekends to Merry's favorite place: Spokane, WA. They would eat at their favorite restaurants: Milford's and The Onion. Gary would of course follow Merry around for hours while she "shopped until she dropped" for clothes for herself and her grandkids.

Merry Hope was an incredible wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandma, and friend. She treated everyone like family and opened her arms to all. She cared deeply for the people in her life and wore her heart on her sleeve. Her smile and laugh would light up a room. She will be forever missed but not forgotten. We should all live our life with "Hope" as she did.

In March 2017, Merry was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease. For the following three years, Merry met this battle with poise and grace as she did with everything else in her life. She kept her wit and laugh until she succumbed to the disease on September 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mary Jane Rice; father-in-law Odd "Jim" Lunde; and grandparents Clifford and Bertha Cerney and Thomas and Florence Rice.

She is survived by her husband Gary Lunde, son Cory (Jessie) Lunde, daughter Megan (Devin) Alfson, stepson Brian Lunde; grandchildren Mackenzie Lynch, Cody Alfson, and Rowen and Marin Salisbury; brother Tom (Sharon) Rice and sister Kim (Bill) Susag; mother-in-law Arlene Lunde; sister-in-law Dawn Russell, brothers-in-law Larry (Ruth) Lunde, Alan (Melanie) Lunde, and Scott (Jennifer) Lunde; aunts Ardis Rice and Esther (Kyle) Dearing; nieces and nephews: Nolan, Mike, Kelsey, Tami, Amy, Craig, Aaron, Neal, Seth, Quinn, Zackery, Logan, and Madison; several cousins and friends whom she loved dearly; and her loyal dog, Lucy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Touchmark and St. Peter's Hospice for the care they gave to Merry and her family. We would also like the thank her countless friends and family that helped with meals or simply visited with her.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday October 9th at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Intermountain Children's Home, St. Peter's Hospice, or Alzheimer's Association of Montana. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Merry.