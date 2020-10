Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Friday, October 9, 2020

"In Our Care"

TODAY

LUNDE, Merry, age 65, of Helena passed away September 24, 2020. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will take place at 1 p.m. today, October 9th at the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Merry.