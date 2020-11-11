Merton Paul "Mert" Zuelke

September 11, 1930 - November 5, 2020

Merton Paul "Mert" Zuelke left this life to begin anew in God's heavenly paradise on November 5, 2020. Born in Cutbank, MT to Stephanie Margaret and Emil Carl Zuelke on September 11, 1930, he attended school there until his senior year, moving to Helena where his parents owned a Canyon Creek ranch. Active in sports at Cutbank he was on the Class B Northern Division Championship football team. Sidelined by injury, he applied himself academically, becoming a National Honor Society and Helena High Forensics team member. Graduating from HHS in 1948, he enlisted in the US Navy, attending electronics school at Treasure Island, San Francisco. During the Korean War, he served aboard the destroyer USS Tansig and was honorably discharged in 1954.

On September 4, 1954, Mert and Frances Josephine "Frankie" Nemecek were married in the Cathedral of St. Helena. After working as a messenger for the railway express, Manager of Brack Motor Supply, and owning their own service station, Mert began his career with IBM in San Francisco. Daughter, Derinda Corrine, was born in San Francisco in December, 1957.

Working with IBM, Mert attended schools and worked in cities across the nation. He traveled the country from California to New York with computer shows, and was an instructor in Lexington, KY. In Helena, their daughter, Gwen Camille was born in June, 1959. The family settled in Billings, where their daughter, Nanette Celeste was born in January, 1961 and their son, Lance Curtis was born in July, 1962. Mert was promoted to Senior CTR Engineer and they moved to Helena in 1965. Mert retired from IBM in 1984.

In 1974, Mert and Frankie added a son, Haldane "Denny" Lima, to the family with the foreign exchange student program. Denny's daughter, Tais returned to stay with the family as an exchange student in 2001.

Mert had several hobbies, including prospecting and bartending. He and Frankie Jo learned to bartend managing the Knights of Columbus Hall. Mert helped build the hall and was a past Grand Knight. They also bartended at the Silver Spur and owned the Antlers Bar in Philipsburg. Mert stayed busy working at Tech Services until 1998, fully retiring and settling into a less hectic life.

Mert supported his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in their activities, often coaching, participating alongside, or cheering them on. Mert and Bob Ryan began the Helena PeeWee All-Star Program, choosing the all-star team and entering the 1972 Kalispell tournament. Mert and Deri shared a love of acting, appearing together in Arsenic and Old Lace at Grandstreet Theater. He watched with pride as his son played on the CHS Championship Football Team in 1980, and he passed this championship drive to several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Merton was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Earl, Leo, Conrad, and Roy, and sister Josephine, cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, grandson Brandon, and two beloved great grands, Rylan Curtis and Robert William.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie; his sister Arlethe (Harper) Jones of OR; his children Derinda (David) Haas of MD; Gwen Zuelke of Helena; Nanette "Murphi" (Ron) Pursley of TX; and Lance (Jan) Zuelke of Wolf Creek; his Brazilian family, Haldane (Maristela) Lima; his 11 grandchildren: Jennifer (Bryan) Sykes of Tacoma, Courteney Haas of MD, Rehanna (Todd) Olson of Helena, Stephannie (Shawn) McCann of FL, Darrick (Mandee) Zuelke of Helena, Danielle (Dave) Marriott of WI, Jacob (Jamie) Pursley of NC, Jenny Zuelke of Havre, Chad (Tara) Zuelke of Chinook, William (Shannon) Zuelke of Belgrade, and Tais (Gustavo) Tessari of Brazil, 30 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and family and friends too numerous to count.

Memorials can be made to the American Legion Post 0002 or the 40&8 Club. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Merton.