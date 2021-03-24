Menu
Michael Doig
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Retz Funeral Home
315 East Sixth Ave
Helena, MT

Doig, Michael D., age 66 of East Helena passed away March 18, 2021. Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday March 25, 2021 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1900 Heroes Road Fort Harrison, MT 59602. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Michael.


Published by Helena Independent Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Montana State Veterans Cemetery
1900 Heroes Road, Fort Harrison, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Retz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My mom always enjoyed your visits....
ed and joanne hall
March 28, 2021
Karen and family I'm so very sorry for you to loss Mike at such a young age. He was a favorite nephew .he always stop to see me when in worland. I loved those bear hugs he gave.I don't have your phone number as have tried to call several times. My prayers and blessings You are left with quite a load to take care of animals and ranch. My prayers and blessin.gs. MY Love Patricia Apland email [email protected]
patricia Apland
March 27, 2021
My thought and prayers to you all. I worked with Mike at Associated Foods. What a kind and gentle soul. May the Lord embrace you all and fill you with peace and healing. May your memories soon outweigh your sorrows. God Bless
Kim Parvinen
March 24, 2021
Larry and I are so sorry for your loss. Larry enjoyed working with Mike at Associated. If you need anything, please let either of us know.
Maralyn Lytle
March 23, 2021
Dear Linda and Cole, This is Pastor Brad Ulgenes from St. John's. I am sorry to hear about Mike's passing and so sorry for your loss. I apologize for not being in touch with you doing these difficult months you must have faced. I would like an opportunity to visit with you. Could you give me a call- my cell is 390-4721, and our church phone is 406-442-6270. I think its neat that Cole is doing the service. I would like to ask you if I could attend his service this Thursday, at 1:00 PM at the Fort. Is this correct? I'm wondering if his service is open to the public. If so, I would like to put his service on our church facebook page, list his name in our bulletin and in our church newsletter under the section, "For those who have died and now rest in God's merciful care" and pray for you and your family on Sunday. I think there are members in the church who would like to extend their condolences . Let me know if we may do this. My pastor's email at the church is [email protected] You are in my prayers. My God's comfort and peace sustain you in these coming days. In Christ's love, Pastor Brad Ulgenes
Pastor Brad Ulgenes, St. John's Lutheran
March 23, 2021
