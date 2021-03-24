Dear Linda and Cole,
This is Pastor Brad Ulgenes from St. John's. I am sorry to hear about Mike's passing and so sorry for your loss. I apologize for not being in touch with you doing these difficult months you must have faced. I would like an opportunity to visit with you. Could you give me a call- my cell is 390-4721, and our church phone is 406-442-6270. I think its neat that Cole is doing the service. I would like to ask you if I could attend his service this Thursday, at 1:00 PM at the Fort. Is this correct? I'm wondering if his service is open to the public. If so, I would like to put his service on our church facebook page, list his name in our bulletin and in our church newsletter under the section, "For those who have died and now rest in God's merciful care" and pray for you and your family on Sunday. I think there are members in the church who would like to extend their condolences . Let me know if we may do this. My pastor's email at the church is [email protected]
You are in my prayers. My God's comfort and peace sustain you in these coming days. In Christ's love,
Pastor Brad Ulgenes