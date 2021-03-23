Michael Dennis Doig

July 12, 1954 - March 18, 2021

Michael Dennis Doig, age 66, of East Helena, was born July 12, 1954 and passed away peacefully March 18, 2021, in the loving company of his children and wife of 44 years.

Mike was born to Varick John & Caryl Doig and raised in Great Falls, MT, where he learned to hunt and fish with his close brother Robert and three loving sisters. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy, where he rode rodeo and proudly served on the USS JFK as a firefighter. While stationed in Keflavik Iceland he met Karen, the love of his life, and they wed in 1976. In 1977 they moved to the Bitterroot Valley and raised their first child, Linda. Later, in 1986 their son Cole was born as they moved to the Elkhorn's, where they built up a small homestead into a piece of heaven. Michael was a hard worker, dedicated to his employers and clients at Safeway, Associated Foods and Spokane Produce. As a hunting guide he could track anything. Michael graduated from Carroll College. All the while he raised a small herd of cattle along with many other livestock and tended the land with the strength of two men. Though he died young, he accomplished more than most could ever hope. Not only was he a proud and independent mountain man, he was also humble and gentle as a lamb. He was a big man with a heart of gold that was filled with love for everyone in his fold. He lived and left this world on his own terms. His memory will be cherished by everyone.

Mike is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Linda, son Cole, grandchildren Thomas and Alysa; sisters Linda (wed to Cornelius) Valkenburg, Barbara (wed to Eldon) Sheridan, Bonnie Radcliffe and his brother's loving wife Mariellen.