Michael E. Mullings

May 19, 1955 - September 25, 2021

Michael E. Mullings, age 66, entered into rest on September 25, 2021 in Kalispell, Montana. He was born on May 19, 1955 in Stockton, California and called Montana his home since 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Francille Mullings.

He is survived by his children: Tracy and Troy Mee of Helena, Montana, Amy and Brain Ante; granddaughters; Stephanie Graff, Olivia and Abigail DiAddezio; and great granddaughters; Everly and Emma Graff, all of Kalispell, Montana. His brother, Jim (Mary) Mullings of Ahwahnee, California. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.

He was married in 1977 in Manteca, California and with his wife, Renée, and their 2 daughters, moved to Montana in the fall of 1989 where he began his 30-year career with the Montana Department of Transportation, serving the people of the state of Montana until his retirement on May 19, 2020. He also served as Assistant Fire Chief on the Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He impacted many lives, with his incredible God given gift of engineering, wisdom and knowledge.

Mr. Mullings had an enthusiastic love for all things Montana. Until his health declined, he was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, hiking, canoeing, white water rafting; he loved all things this beautiful state offered him and his family. Just prior to his passing, his passion for the preservation of Montana's wildlife came through like never before. His sincere desire, was for future generations to be able to enjoy, all things, "Montana".

Even in the midst of his short struggle with Glioblastoma, his faith and love for his Lord and Saviour remained strong and true. All who stood by his bedside, left with an encouraged heart and a soft smile, not sad, but comforted by the words he left them. Mr. Mullings has left a great legacy and will be truly missed by his family and friends.

His family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Drs. Krass, Lessmeier, Stone and Hill for the excellent care he received regarding his prognosis in June of this year, as well as to the nursing staff of Logan Hospice-Home Options these last two months; in particular: Susan Socha, Lisa, Berry, Angie, Kristie, Julie and Aide: Misty.

Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Kalispell is honored to be serving the Mullings' family. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:45 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Sunrise Baptist, 3973 Montana Hwy 35, Kalispell 59901, with services following at 2:00 officiated by Pastor David Haveman. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Russ McCurdy will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Road in Helena.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the mission field via Sunrise Baptist in Kalispell or Liberty Baptist, P.O. Box 911, in Helena, 59624.