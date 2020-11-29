Miner Robert Edmund Lea

September 17, 1936 - November 17, 2020

Miner Robert Edmund Lea, 84, unexpectedly passed away into glory on November 17, 2020, of natural causes. Born Robert Edmund Lea to parents, Genevieve May (Best) and Robert Earl Lea, in Helena Montana on September 17, 1936. In 1980 he changed his name to Miner Robert and was also known as Bob Lea.

As a youngster, Miner was close to his siblings Madeleine (Maddie) Anne Jette and Wayne Adair Lea. Miner said he would run home on the first recess to be home with them as his mother was at work. He attended school in Helena, was very athletic and competed in pole vaulting, track, football, basketball, and graduated from Helena High School on June 3, 1954.

Miner joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 to 1956 and served in the Marine Corps from 1956 until October 1958. He was a natural leader in the military, teaching martial arts and other subjects, in Japan, Okinawa, and US military groups.

On leave in August 1958, he met the love of his life, Rachel Cabello in Helena. After he left for military service in Bremerton WA then returned, they married October 31, 1958. They both became ministers of the Gospel. They moved to Nebraska at Bridgeport where their first son Robert Earl Lea was born. In 1962 they moved to Helena, built their home and homesteaded on land they had bought earlier. Four more children were all born in Helena; Deborah Genevieve Lea (Roope), Aaron Odilon Lea, Michelle Marie Lea (Sargent), and Nathanael Quintin Lea.

They founded an orphanage in Mexico with Rachel's parents; Guadalupe (Gomez) and Odilon Menchacha Cabello. The orphanage served many children for more than 25 years. Miner was a man of great faith and shared 54 1 years of marriage with his wife Rachel. The marriage was a complete success. He was a carpenter and contractor building many houses, churches, and other buildings in Helena and Nebraska. They had many relatives, friends, and converts, in America and Mexico. Their hobbies were movies and music; DVDs, records and CDs along with reading Christian books and Biblical research. Miner and Rachel worked on a book of their life's testimony and Christian interpretation of the Bible. He was very sad when Rachel passed away.

Miner loved living in Montana and the great outdoors; he hunted, fished, hiked, camped, picked huckleberries, boated, swam, and knew Montana like the back of his hand.

The joy of Miner's life was being with his family as he loved them all so very much and kept them entertained for hours on end with stories of his adventurous life. Miner spent his life ministering, singing, encouraging, and lifting his family and many others up in prayer. Miner could sing and play many musical instruments; guitar, banjo, mandolin, violin, harpsichords, accordion, harmonica, and piano. He also spent many years of his life mining for gold and other precious stones on his mining claims.

Miner was a keeper of records both in memory and in written form. He could quote precise dates and details of any event in his life. He also wrote many songs, poems, stories, and testimonials of miracle healings witnessed during his preaching years, always giving God the glory. He was a powerful preacher of faith and healing, leading many to the Lord Jesus Christ throughout his lifetime. Miner loved the Lord Jesus Christ and worshiped God every day. He read and knew the Bible well and spoke of God's grace available to all. Miner also had many direct healings from God throughout his life and was a living testimony.

Miner met on the internet, fell in love with and married, a lovely woman; Barbara "Barbie" Ann Danford, in 2013. He moved to her home in Chesapeake, Ohio, later moved back to Helena and remained here while she resided in Ohio. They had many happy times together and he was pleased to be part of her family.

Miner was loved by all and all will feel a great void until they are with him again in eternity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as is promised in John 3:16.

Miner is survived by his wife Barbie Ann Danford Lea, brother Wayne (Gayle) Lea, children; Debbie (Gary) Roope, Aaron (Jonna) Lea, Michelle Sargent (Lea) and Nathanael Lea, and his grandchildren; Jeremiaharred Roope, Jacen (Rubi) Roope, Robert Roope, Trent Scheuer, Tiffany (Justin) Pouliot-Harris, Lucinda Davis, Angel (Kenneth) Napier, Kristin Lea, Jonathan (Kat) Hamlin, Rachel (Shan) Hamlin/Gomes & Destin (Lea) Snider ; great grandchildren; Roman Roope, David & Keaton Pouliot, Ellie Williams, Kamryn Beckworth, Caleb & Adien Morrison, Saleena & Aurora Hamlin, Bailey & Imriel Gomes, Lucidity, Chimera & Hinata Blair, ElloRrah & Rachel Napier, Kevrah Rhinehart & Aubrea Bradley, Genesis & Jacob Lea, Jayde Howald, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve May (Best) Albracht and Robert Earl Lea, stepfather Eugene K. Albracht, sister Madeleine (Maddie) Anne Jette, wife Rachel Cabello Lea, son Robert Earl Lea, grandchildren; Lazarus Taylor and David Charles Hamlin Roope.

"Truly, truly, I say to you, if anyone keeps my word, he will never see death." - John 8:51 (ESV)

On Monday, November 30, 2020, there will be a viewing at 12:00 PM, and a Life Celebration Service at 1:00 PM, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials can be made to God's Love, Good Samaritan, or Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.