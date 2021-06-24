Myrl D. Rose

May 12, 1928 – June 19, 2021

Myrl Dean Rose passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

He was born into a large family of three sisters and three brothers in Hamilton, Montana.

Myrl began his working career in a pole yard in Hamilton and later on a trail crew in the Selway- Bitterroot Wilderness.

He loved the backcountry where he worked, immersing himself and enjoying being part of the Bitterroot Mountains, Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, and surrounding areas. Later in life, Myrl continued enjoying the outdoors by planning and participating in hunting trips throughout the Augusta and Sun River area. The family enjoyed annual, extended camping trips to the Whitefish, MT area where Myrl's camp-cooking skills were famous!

Myrl moved to Helena to work on the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam in 1949. When operations ceased for the winter, he worked at ASARCO until his retirement 30 years later.

During this time, he created and operated Myrl Rose Garage and Wrecker Service. After ASARCO retirement, Myrl continued full-time with his automotive, snowplowing, and other ventures. He pursued a diversity of vocations - a renaissance craftsman. Myrl fully retired in 2001.

Myrl loved his community: he demonstrated it by his volunteer efforts in fire service, historical preservation, and business ventures. In 1961, he joined the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department and served for 20 years. Myrl continued supporting the fire department for a number of years as a Trustee. In 1975, he became a Charter Board Member of The Little Red Schoolhouse (LRSH) and collaborated with many valley residents towards LRSH's renovation and restoration. A steadfast believer in small business, Myrl volunteered on the board of directors of Tri-Valley Federal Credit Union (now VOCAL Credit Union) and the Real Food Store.

Myrl is survived by his loving and devoted wife Mona, daughter Sandra Allen (Garth), daughter Cynthia Rose, son Richard Rose (Susan), daughter Joni Grovom (Steve) and son Ken Rose (Regina). Myrl has nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by daughter Lisa Rose.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wike Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29th at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the West Helena Valley VFD at PO Box 4024, Helena, MT 59604 or The Little Red School House at LRSH, c/o David Wolstein, 3983 Floweree Dr., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrl.