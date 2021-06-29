Menu
Myrl Rose
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

ROSE, Myrl D., age 93 of Helena passed away June 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, June 29th at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the West Helena Valley VFD at PO Box 4024, Helena, MT 59604 or The Little Red School House at LRSH, c/o David Wolstein, 3983 Floweree Dr., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrl.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Jun
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Jun
29
Burial
2:30p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MT
