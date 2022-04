ENGLAND, Myrna A., age 67, of Helena, passed away January 6, 2021. A Celebration of Myrna's Life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A coffee and cookie reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. A private interment will follow at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrna.