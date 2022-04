Nancy Lee Bierwagen (Hicks)

September 7, 1946 - April 6, 2022

Nancy Lee Bierwagen (Hicks), age 75, passed away unexpectedly April 6th, 2022, while in remission from Lymphoma. She was born September 7th, 1946, to Wayne and Laura Hicks of Helena, Montana. Services will be held in August (date to be determined) at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Helena, MT. For a full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.