Nancy Jean (Kindt) Wills – 85

October 22, 1935 - November 11, 2020

Nancy Jean Wills, lifelong resident of Butte, MT, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, while wintering in Gig Harbor, Washington. She was born October 22, 1935 in Butte, MT to Ernest and Florence (Smet) Kindt. She attended Catholic schools in Butte and graduated from Girls Central High School.

On July 6, 1957 Mom married the love of her life Dick Wills in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. That was the beginning of a beautiful 25-year marriage, that ended much too soon when Dad suddenly passed away on October 20, 1982. From their love story they welcomed us, their 5 daughters, Julie, Christie, Margie, Lori and Susie.

During most of our childhood, Mom was home raising us, a job she was meant to do. Later, she spent years working for the phone company and retired from Butte Park Royal Nursing Home. Mom's interests included crocheting, sewing, painting, gardening, and decorating for the holidays. She spent many enjoyable summers with her family at Canyon Ferry Lake. One of her favorite pastimes was introducing her grandchildren to classic movies.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Julie (Lee) Graham of Clancy, MT, Christie (Marc) Donaldson, and Margie (Pete) Laketa, of Gig Harbor, WA, Lori (Scott) Sholey of Butte, MT, and Susie (Mike) Carr of Kennewick, WA; grandchildren Erica Graham, Ryan Graham (Maria), Heidi Donaldson (Jason), Melissa (Josh) Cornell, Nick (Bayley) Laketa, Luke Laketa, Jason (Samantha) Sholey, Tyler (Nellie) Sholey, Kyle Sholey, Beringer, Addi and Lexi Carr; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Betty Piskolich and in-laws Joe (Nancy) Brusati, Mary Wills and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband Dick, she was preceded in death by her treasured grandson Ricky, great-granddaughter Arianna, her parents, and siblings Charlotte (Robert) Hislop, Charles (Rosemary, Agnes) Kindt, Margaret (Al) Holm, Jack (Mary) Kindt, Marie (Mike) Elich, Tom (Marie) Kindt; in-laws Frank Piskolich, Betty (Dave) Mencarelli, Jo Ellen (Joe) Cordier, Phyllis (Joe) Zobenica, Dorothy Wills, Jack Wills, and Joan Brusati.

Although our hearts are breaking, we take great comfort in knowing that Mom and Dad are finally back in each other's arms, where they belong. We are proud and blessed to be your daughters. Thank You Mom and Dad, for everything!

Memorials in memory of Nancy may be made to a charity of your choice.

Due to these unprecedented times and Covid restrictions, we will be holding a mass and celebration of Mom's life at a time when we can truly gather with family and friends, the way she would have wanted. Until then Mom, "LOVE YOU MORE"!