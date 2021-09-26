Naomi "Nonie" Fay Johnson

December 18, 1956 - September 21, 2021

Naomi "Nonie" Fay Johnson left us during the harvest full moon, at her home in Helena, Montana after being surrounded by family and friends for days. Nonie was a woman of incredible strength and courage, fighting liver failure long and hard for 16 years; her body may have lost the battle, but her spirit lives on in those she left behind.

Nonie was born on December 18th, 1956 in Helena, Montana to Noral and Shirley Johnson. Nonie was one of four kids: Tracy, Nonie, Rusty, and Andy. Growing up with three siblings, their childhood was full of adventures. Their parents had a backyard pool and took them picnicking, skiing at Mount Belmont, and on trips all over Montana. The family spent time with their Johnson cousins during holidays and summer vacations at Eloika Lake with their Spokane cousins. Her time at Eloika Lake was especially memorable and we often heard stories of their time there. Nonie went to school at Ray Bjork Elementary, Helena Junior High, and Helena Senior High, graduating in 1975. During her high school years, Nonie was involved in several activities including the swim team and the Bengalettes. Nonie and her girlfriends, "The Wolf Pack," met in high school and remained lifelong friends.

Following high school, she went on to cosmetology school in Spokane, Washington at Glen Dow Academy, and graduated in 1977. Shortly after, Nonie met Lyle Dolezal through a mutual friend, and they were married on February 25th, 1978. They welcomed two sons, Jake in 1980 and Matt in 1983. Nonie lost Lyle in July 1982 in a car accident but remained close with Lyle's family the rest of her life.

Nonie met Amado "Chris" Garcia in 1983 and they opened a hair salon together called "Shears in the Cellar" in the basement of her house. In 1988 they welcomed their daughter Nicki. The years she spent at the Wilder Ave house were some of her happiest times. She was close to her siblings and they spent many Fridays together with their families drinking wine, visiting, and laughing.

In 1993 Nonie reunited with her high school friend Timm Goettel and they were married in February of 1994. Their marriage brought her another daughter Kody (Goettel) Ramler who Nonie loved like her own. Timm and Nonie lived in Eugene, Oregon for five years and enjoyed their time there. They were married until 2011.

Nonie was the sweetest woman; she was kind, a bit of a worrier, and very generous. She was fun and always ready for an adventure and her FOMO (fear of missing out) often kept her late at parties. She continued to ski in her young adult years and took her kids, nieces, and nephews skiing at Great Divide. She took scuba diving trips in the Bahamas with her dear friends and in Hawaii with her sister and cousins. She enjoyed camping and fly fishing and any time spent in the sun.

Nonie loved to be with her family and made friends wherever she went. She was an amazing mother and loved being with her children and grandchildren and creating memories with her large family. She spent time with the Dolezal family on their property at the Dearborn throughout her life. Nonie loved the wild and crazy JAKL reunions at Lions Sunshine camp with the Spokane cousins.

Nonie's greatest joy was being a grandmother and with each baby her heart opened even more. She LOVED her grandkids and her only request for her remaining days was to spend time with them.

Nonie had such a bright light, and she was taken from us far too early.

Nonie is survived by her children; Jake (Mandy) Dolezal, Matt (Andrea) Dolezal, Nicki (Jake) Aldrich and Kody (Joe) Ramler. Her siblings; Rusty Johnson, Andy (Mike) Knoles, brother-in-law David Mabry, and sisters-in-law Debbie Dolezal and LeAnn (Dean) Ladany. Her grandchildren; Kaidyn, Hunter, Hannah, Addisyn, Karsyn, Raegan, Sawyer, Grady, Sterling, and Stetson. Nieces and nephews; Jim, Julie, Cory, Deana, Darci, Lindsay, Kira, Lacey, Rubi, Josh, Rachel, and Heidi

Nonie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Shirley and Noral Johnson; sister, Tracy Mabry; nephew, Clinton Johnson; husband, Lyle Dolezal; brother-in-law, Les Dolezal; sister-in-law, Lynne Hadley; and mother-in-law, Faye Dolezal.

The family is holding a memorial service for family and friends, on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Kleffner Ranch.

Memorials suggested to liver research or the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

