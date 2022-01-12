Menu
Nels Lynn Rowsey-Wilkins Jr.
1986 - 2022
BORN
1986
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT
Nels Lynn Rowsey-Wilkins, Jr.
October 17, 1986 - January 3, 2022
On January 3, 2022 in Portland, Oregon, our life's long fear became reality. Our beloved son, Nels Lynn Rowsey-Wilkins, Jr. died from a drug overdose.
Anyone who knew Nels, knew that he struggled with his drug addiction his whole life. Not only did he battle that demon, he was diagnosed at an early age with Asperger's Syndrome and ADHD.
Nels did not have an easy life, but he did the best that he could.
Nels was born to Jeanie Wilkins Oliver and Nels Wilkins on October 17, 1986 in Helena, MT, joining his 2 half-brothers, Cleve and Clint Culver.
Early on, Nels was a 'loner' type of kid. He spent many days riding his bike around the neighborhood and visiting Forestvale Cemetery.
Somehow, Nels became infatuated with movie stars. He would write letters to many of them and received signed photos back from Betty White, Bob Hope, Elizabeth Taylor, to name a few. He totally admired Myrna Loy, in fact on her 100th Birthday, Nels made the cover of the IR carrying flowers to her grave.
He even tried his own hand at acting about a year ago. He spent a 12 hour day filming with Kevin Costner and the Yellowstone film crew, only to have the entire scene deleted from the series.
Nels was in Cub Scouts for several years and in the Royal Ranger program at the First Assembly of GOD church. Back then, he was so shy and wouldn't talk, so his Royal Ranger group dubbed him, 'Silent Buffalo'.
He also loved camping, swimming, hiking and exploring the Ghost Towns around Montana.
A few years back, his dad was lucky to have him make the trek into Leigh Lake near Libby with him a few times, which was very memorable for both of them.
Nels was always the Champion of the underdog. As a teenager, he knew the pain of being bullied and being attacked. Nels' speech at the Montana Legislature helped change legislation and strengthened the Montana Gay-Straight Alliance.
Nels had strong beliefs and wasn't afraid to express them.
Nels attended area schools and the Helena College U of M with a dream of becoming a Psychiatric Social Worker. Nels had a big heart and was compassionate and loving. Prior to his death, he was employed as a Caregiver for Alexandra Prins, whom he had met while living In Henderson, NV. Nels and her and his support dog Jadyn traveled the west coast landing in Oregon, a life-long dream for Nels.
Nels loved his family and friends: Kat, Shadow, Bruce, Ashley, Diana, Austin, Hayley, Lenna and Tyler and especially his Aunt Mary, to name a few.
He had a great sense of humor and a style all his own. We called him a chameleon because we never knew what color of hair or threads that he would be in.
Nels leaves behind his parents, Jeanie and Nels, his two half-brothers, Cleve Culver and wife Tohlina and Clint Culver and wife Rachel, all from the Helena area and his Grandmother, Anna May Oliver from Lusk, WY. Nels is also survived by his 4 nieces who he adored, Lexie, Cara, Leah, and Livia, along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
We always told Nels that:
'To the World you may be one person, but to One Person you may be the World'
And he will forever be.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider making a Donation to an Animal Shelter, as Nels was huge animal lover. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory or story of Nels.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
Just wanted to say that the obituary was a wonderful tribute to Nels. Who ever wrote it did a beautiful job. Lynn and Linda
Lynn and Linda
January 29, 2022
Dear Jeanie and Nels,. We were so sorry to read about your loss of Nels. We both loved that boy he was such a pleasure to be around and visit with when ever we had a chance. The last time we saw him was in Missoula and he was always so polite and fun to talk to. I wish we could have seen him in his part in the movie. We are out of town and won't be able to attend the memorial but our hearts will be there. Hugs to you all . May your memories comfort you at this hard time. Love Lynn and Linda
Lynn and Linda Predmore
January 29, 2022
Nels and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your son. Prayers and hugs to all of you.
Nanette Hicks
Friend
January 26, 2022
I sure did enjoy time spent with Nels. Tragic..to young..nice guy. Sending love and condolences
Jane Manly
Friend
January 21, 2022
I´m so very sorry to hear of your loss and great sadness. He was a lively little guy in my second grade classroom. May you find comfort and peace in your faith.
Cynthia Mulvaney
January 21, 2022
i am so so sorry to here this he was an an awesum person always so nice and sweet i am shocked about this i would never have thought jeanie and nels i know you have to be devastated i have no words
Yolanda Skinner
Family
January 13, 2022
This picture of Nels was taken at the Missoula County Democrats event. Nels was a very hardworking volunteer and a beloved member of our Central Committee. We will all miss him. He was a kind, sweet and gentle soul.
Karen Wickersham
January 13, 2022
~Shadow Robbins~
Friend
January 13, 2022
~Shadow Robbins~
Friend
January 13, 2022
Nels... Nels my love, I have been trying to smile more than tear up/cry when I think of you~ There´s so much more friend time we needed, yet didn´t happen recently. Though you are where you´re supposed to be right now. I know you´re in the arms of the Devine love and all that was holding you back on the earth plain, well will be healed now. Thinking of that one thing alone, makes me have a small sense of comfort, as you deserve to be free~ I remember so many times together since I was like 15. I was just sharing stories with your mom today, and about all of the different apartments/houses you´ve had around town (which again) brings new memories about. I wish we had one more day.. and we will, just at a different time~ ~ My fellow 90´s kid, my Hot Topic, JNCO wearing friend~ The best years, even though then they didn´t seem that way at the time~ I just love you and wish I said it more often, wish I would´ve drove by and was able to pick you up and jam some music and laugh~ We always enjoyed each other´s sense of humor, and laughed at each other´s expense. We always had a mutual comfort and respect for the others candor. That´s what made our friendship beautiful. #wefunnay I need to find my boxes of photos, because I know I have some of us. However, I took a picture of this picture at your parents home today, as I couldn´t find any handy on my phone. You amazing, beautiful, and talented person~ I love you for infinity~ >>Mine and Ambers hair in that picture, looks fake af but lol.. nope it was real~ P.s your dog Jadyn was all over giving me love today, I felt she knew we were friends (even having never met me)~ Fly high babe, fly high ~You are so important Nelly~ You always were~ >Until next time~
~Shadow Robbins~
Friend
January 13, 2022
Oh, baby, im so sorry. You were such a beautiful soul. You are so very missed.
Moemoe
Friend
January 12, 2022
I got to know Nels through our shared interest in politics. Nels was a wonderful, special young man. He and I stood on street corners rallying for issues and candidates we both believed in. He was kind, sweet and vulnerable. I cared deeply for him. My heart aches to lose this very special young man. Love to his whole family, Karen Wickersham
Karen Wickersham
Other
January 12, 2022
I have rewritten this so many times and here we go again. Nels you will be missed very much by Austin and I. You were a true friend and confidant to both of us. Throughout the years we have held each other up and called each other out on our mistakes of life. We have hang out and enjoyed life. Joking , laughing and making wild off handed comments. We were all kindred spirits. I know you will be a guardian angel to all of us that loved you and you loved back. I await the day to see you again my friend.....
Diana Stewart
Friend
January 12, 2022
I have loved Nels since the day I met him when he was 16 and working with me at KFC. He was always the most fun person to be around. Nels and I spent many years constantly by each others sides and getting into all kinds of fun...and trouble. Nels also saved my life once when I overdosed. We always tried to be there for eachother. Even though Nels and I didn't always live next to eachother over the years, we have still kept regularly in touch over the years, and remained close. Nels was so fun, so smart, and he had so many plans and dreams in which he wanted to fulfill in his life. We were supposed to grow old and be old biddies together. I just cannot imagine a world without Nels, he has always been the bright spot in my sometimes dark life. ..
Ashley Cruse
Friend
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Nels was a very unique person. He will be missed.
Tori Norman
Friend
January 12, 2022
Nels, So sorry to hear of the passing of your son. My deepest condolences.
Leatrice Lily
January 12, 2022
As you know, there are no adequate words. Please just know that in our hearts we are very saddened by this terrible loss and want to extend our most heartfelt condolences. So so very sorry for your deep sadness. Let us know if there is anything we can do. Nels was a beautiful soul and he was good at letting it shine. I will always remember how cute he was in his sunglasses....so ably driving Jim´s boat. I will search for the pictures of that day. It was a good day and the day I got to know Nels better. Hugs.
Terry and Jim Gundersen
Friend
January 12, 2022
Oh Nels. I'm going to miss you so much. You have been my friend for so long that I can't imagine what forever without you will be like. I hope you are at peace now my friend.
Lenna Pocklington
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results