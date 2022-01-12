Nels... Nels my love, I have been trying to smile more than tear up/cry when I think of you~ There´s so much more friend time we needed, yet didn´t happen recently. Though you are where you´re supposed to be right now. I know you´re in the arms of the Devine love and all that was holding you back on the earth plain, well will be healed now. Thinking of that one thing alone, makes me have a small sense of comfort, as you deserve to be free~ I remember so many times together since I was like 15. I was just sharing stories with your mom today, and about all of the different apartments/houses you´ve had around town (which again) brings new memories about. I wish we had one more day.. and we will, just at a different time~ ~ My fellow 90´s kid, my Hot Topic, JNCO wearing friend~ The best years, even though then they didn´t seem that way at the time~ I just love you and wish I said it more often, wish I would´ve drove by and was able to pick you up and jam some music and laugh~ We always enjoyed each other´s sense of humor, and laughed at each other´s expense. We always had a mutual comfort and respect for the others candor. That´s what made our friendship beautiful. #wefunnay I need to find my boxes of photos, because I know I have some of us. However, I took a picture of this picture at your parents home today, as I couldn´t find any handy on my phone. You amazing, beautiful, and talented person~ I love you for infinity~ >>Mine and Ambers hair in that picture, looks fake af but lol.. nope it was real~ P.s your dog Jadyn was all over giving me love today, I felt she knew we were friends (even having never met me)~ Fly high babe, fly high ~You are so important Nelly~ You always were~ >Until next time~

~Shadow Robbins~ Friend January 13, 2022