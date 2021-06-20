Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Newell Anderson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Newell Anderson

October 4, 1947 - June 7, 2021

Newell Anderson of Helena, MT passed away on June 7, 2021 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Anderson; his sister, Arlee Anderson; his children Forrest Anderson, Kim (Anderson) Krugman, and Matt Krugman; and his grandchildren, Alex and Emma Krugman.

Newell was born on October 4, 1947 to Governor Forrest and Evelyn Anderson. He graduated from Helena High in 1965 and from Northern Montana College in 1970. Newell spent his career working in state government and was passionate about building healthy and strong communities. Newell met his soul mate at Northern Montana College and he and Bonnie (Porter) were married in 1971. Newell and Bonnie recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in April.

Newell loved Helena and never met a place outside of Montana he could call home. His spirit of community and loquacious nature made him easily likable. After receiving a mechanical heart at age 65 from the Providence Spokane Heart Institute, he found a 'second family' in his care team and a renewed passion for connecting with others. He became a peer-mentor for the Mended Hearts program and set out to help others find their courage and hope as they went through a life-changing event. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A private memorial will be held by his family and close friends. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 1800 Gold Rush Avenue Helena, MT 59601.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My condolences to Newell's family. Newell was one of the most likeable people I ever knew. He will be missed.
Ross W Cannon
July 16, 2021
Bonnie, I'm in Helena this month and just learned of Newell's passing. He was SUCH a wonderful friend to my Dad, Don Cullen, and as you know, Newell was one of only a couple of people Dad called just days before he passed away in June, 2020. We have a picture posted in our home of you, Newell, Dad and Ruth when you took them for a wonderful drive up into the mountains a couple of years ago. They both so enjoyed that trip. Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of your wonderful husband.
Connie Cullen Lange
Friend
July 11, 2021
Bonnie, I'm so sorry to see this news. Newell was such a good man who quietly gave so much to the community. I wish we could have gotten together more often. It was always so nice to visit and catch up. My condolences to you and all your family.
Margaret Woo
Friend
June 25, 2021
Bonnie, I am so sorry for your loss. I didn't know Newell but I remember how he stood up for the Helena YWCA when there was a potential for the United Way to deny help to the Y when there was a great need for the funds. Special people stand up for those in need.
Kathleen Harrington
June 21, 2021
Bonnie and family, We are so sorry to see this. I worked with Newell at the Department of Commerce until he retired. I always enjoyed him and valued his knowledge. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roche & Teri Juneau
Work
June 21, 2021
Bonnie and family. So sorry to hear about Newell's passing. May god be with you in this time of sorrow.
Barb and Randy Morin
Friend
June 21, 2021
Bonnie and family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Newell was incredible man and boss. Newell was both Tom's and my Division Administrator at Commerce. He had an amazing sense of humor, a contagious laugh and smile. He was a boss who always valued his staff's opinions and gave freely of his time. Heaven gained an incredible man. With deepest sympathy, Tom and Kim Hayes
Tom & Kim Hayes
Work
June 20, 2021
Had a lot of fun together - - years ago - - rest in peace.
Dick Whitaker
Friend
June 20, 2021
We are saddened to learn of our neighbor Newell´s death. He was a precious asset to the neighborhood, the community of Helena and the state of Montana. He valued every day of living and will be missed by so many.
Joan Wescott and Wayne Chamberlin
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results