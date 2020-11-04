Nicole Marie Jones Watson

December 13, 1983 - October 23, 2020

Nicole Marie Jones Watson's life was taken suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020. Her family, friends, and community will miss her beautiful smile, generous heart, and boundless spirit – but her presence and light will continue to live in the thoughts and memories of all who knew and loved her.

On December 13, 1983, Nicole was born in Helena, Montana, to Walt and Cindy Sangray Jones. Good things come in pairs, and she was a twin to her sister and lifelong best friend, Kristin. Nicole went through the Clancy and Boulder school systems and graduated from Jefferson High in 2002. She then completed cosmetology school and began a career as a stylist in Missoula before returning to Helena.

Nicole worked at various salons in Helena before becoming "Nicole from Great Clips" – where she eventually became the manager. At Great Clips, she won numerous awards. They included selection as one of the company's top 20 stylists in the United States. She attributed her success to the fact that she liked working, but she loved her customers!

In May of 2020, Nicole opened her booth at Eastside Hair Design and started a second career as a photographer. With both, she had a devoted and growing client list.

One of Nicole's proudest moments was in 2016 when the Helena Indian Alliance awarded her the "Clifford White Cow Memorial Award" for demonstrating a positive attitude and exceptional character in overcoming personal obstacles. She shared the message of that award as an AA sponsor for over 40 people.

Nicole's life became complete in 2016 when she met and fell in love with Kit Watson, and they were married in 2018. Their celebration was an Alice in Wonderland themed wedding with everyone in character. More importantly, that whimsical fairy tale beginning transitioned into a unique and lasting love story.

Nicole's two children, Aizlynn and Nakoa (Koa), will always be the absolute center of her life, and with the addition of Kit, their adventures got bigger, their smiles got brighter, and their life got better. Whether it was a winter adventure at the family house in Glacier, or a simple afternoon taking photos in the woods, there was always a great story, perhaps a few missteps, and usually more than one good laugh. However, what was most important to Nicole was that her recollection of each adventure finally and forever began with the word "We."

Nicole is survived by her husband, Christian "Kit" Watson, daughter Aizlynn Clair Gard, and son Nakoa "Koa" Walter Jones, parents Walt and Cindy Sangray Jones, sister Kristen Montgomery and family, and Kit's parents, Ken and Peggy Cook. Other family members include grandfather Andrew "Rand" Sangray and Loueen Hartman, aunt Judy Sangray, all of the "Jones/Thennis/Smith" uncles, aunts, and cousins, and the Watson uncles, aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her big sister, Judiann Jones, and her grandparents, Connie Haynes Sangray and Jack and Bonnie Jones.

In closing, the family asks that in this time of sorrow, anger and uncertainty due to the circumstances of Nicole's death, that we instead focus on the beauty and value of her life and a legacy that embodies love, hope, and redemption.

There is a quote that says, "What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply will become part of us." Truer words were never written. We miss you Nicole and we will forever hold you close to us.

Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held on Friday, November 6th. The family will provide access to a recording of the service through Cindy Sangray Jones's Facebook page. There will also be a Celebration of Life for Nicole this summer.

An account for Aizlynn and Koa is available at Valley Bank Helena, and a Go Fund Me account has also been set up. It can be accessed at Go Fund Me by typing Nicole Jones Watson into the site's search field. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nicole.