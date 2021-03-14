Menu
Nieca Irwin
1945 - 2021
Nieca Diane Irwin, formerly of Helena, died on February 25, 2021 in Payson, Arizona. She was 75.

Nieca was born in Riverside, California in 1945, the daughter of Vi and Rolla Clements. She attended Helena schools, graduating from Helena High School in 1964.

After attending Carroll College, the University of Montana, and exploring Spain and learning the language, Nieca spent time in Eugene, Oregon as well as Helena, where she put her love of animals to work as both an animal control officer and co-manager of the Lewis and Clark County Animal Shelter.

A high school summer job for Mountain States Telephone developed into a long-term career. Nieca was transferred to their offices in Mesa, Arizona, where she eventually retired in 2003. She then moved to Payson, Arizona, where she built a house and enjoyed traveling, often returning to Helena to keep in touch with family.

Nieca was whip-smart, funny, and above all, devoted in her love for all creatures. In addition to her work for humane societies and shelters, she cared for, fostered, and adopted dozens of neglected or abandoned animals and gave them a second chance at life.

Nieca is survived by her mother, Vi Clements, cousins Ralph Beer and Charles Dibert, and her friends in Payson who have adopted her much-loved dogs. No services are planned.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
Nieca was my dear friend and co-worker. Although we lost touch, we shared wonderful memories of Mexico and mischief. She had a soft spot for toothless old tiny dogs, bunnies, and birds. And I loved Nieca Irwin.
Joan Walker
Friend
February 2, 2022
