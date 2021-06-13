Menu
Olive A. Price
Price, Olive A., age 88 of Helena passed away June 7, 2021. There will be a Celebration of her Life on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at 10:30 being held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home 3750 N. Montana Avenue, Helena, 59602. There will be a reception directly following the Celebration of life in the reception hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home 3750 N. Montana Avenue, Helena, 59602. After the reception there will be an Inurnment at Deep Creek Cemetery located at Cemetery Lane Townsend, MT 59644. Please visit


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Service
10:30a.m.
Jun
16
Graveside service
Deep Creek Cemetery
Townsend, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sad to hear of Olives passing . I know she loved Jesus with all her heart! We had several conversations on God and His love. I know she is enjoying Heaven with a beautiful new body ! Love and prayers to the family
Leah Betcher
June 25, 2021
I also worked at Country Life, and 0live was a pleasure to have around.She always attended our activities.I´ll never forget her kindness to my family when my sister passed away at country life.Rest in peace our dear friend. So sorry for your families loss.
Twills Steber
June 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I got to spend alot of time with olive especially at night when she lived at country life. I loved her and her wonderful dog. Thank you for sharing her with soany people. I know she will be missed.
Jessica schaan
June 15, 2021
