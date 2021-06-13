Price, Olive A., age 88 of Helena passed away June 7, 2021. There will be a Celebration of her Life on Wednesday June 16, 2021, at 10:30 being held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home 3750 N. Montana Avenue, Helena, 59602. There will be a reception directly following the Celebration of life in the reception hall at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home 3750 N. Montana Avenue, Helena, 59602. After the reception there will be an Inurnment at Deep Creek Cemetery located at Cemetery Lane Townsend, MT 59644. Please visit