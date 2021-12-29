Ona A. Howey

July 3, 1963 - December 12, 2021

Longtime Boulder Resident Ona A. Howey passed due to illness Dec. 12, 2021 at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, MT.

She was born on July 3, 1963, a twin, to Bert Howey and Betty Jean Robson in Sheridan, MT.

Ona was an avid horsewoman, she loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with family. She has worked diligently for Red's Distributing in Boulder since the late 1980s. Prior to that she was a bartender and Keno caller here in Boulder. In her youth she had followed her love of horses to the racetracks of Montana, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Jersey, Kentucky and Nebraska where she worked as a groom and hot walker. Ultimately she returned to Boulder always saying that she had seen and done everything she'd hoped to following the racehorses, Montana was home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; neice, Wanetta; 2nd nephew, Michael.

Ona is survived by her brother Pat (Della) Howey; sisters Ina Thompson, Gay Peterson, both of Boulder, Dee (Vonn) Friddle of Helena, and Ola Allen of Crescent Valley, NV; her daughters Casey (Russell) Riggle of Aguanga, CA, Jessica Pocha of Livingston; her grandsons, Takoda, AJ, and Traevian; nieces Jen (Mike) Williams, Aleta (Scott) Payne, Chelsie Cary, Heidi (Matt) Oetken; nephews Nye (Terri) Howey, Anders (Lindsey) Howey, Shay Howey, Marvin Cure, Dale Cure, and Beau Peterson; and a very extended family.

She will be remembered by her family for her generous and caring heart, being a best friend to many and always having a smile on her face. She had a talent for leather working and tooling.

Thank you to K & L Mortuary of Whitehall for handling the cremation and future services. Services will be taking place in the spring/summer of 2022. We would also like to thank the supportive staff of St. Peters Hospital.

Memorial donations can be made to Jefferson County Rodeo Association at P.O. Box 195. Boulder, MT 59632.