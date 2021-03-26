Menu
Orville Odin Tiensvold
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Orville Odin Tiensvold

November 19, 1925 – March 19, 2021

A beautiful life has finally fallen silent. It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce that we have lost our dear father and grandfather, Orville Tiensvold. He passed away peacefully on March 19th. He lived to be over 95 years young, and was sharp to the last.

Orville cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He made sure they all had the best he could offer, putting their comfort above his own. He watched them all grow with a proud heart, and rarely a word of criticism, continually expressing pride in their accomplishments. He made them all feel important. It is hard to express how much he will be missed. Saturday mornings his great grandchildren would be there for pancakes, eggs and sausage. Nobody could cook pancakes like Grandpa!

It's so hard to say goodbye; what a love he was, a blessing to all of us. He will always, for the rest of our lives, live in our hearts and memories. So goodbye – we will never miss anyone more than we miss you, one of the most loving human beings ever born. However, we will not grieve and cry that you've gone; instead we smile that we had you for so long. You cannot be replaced. – you are one of a kind and loved without reservation by your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom you nurtured and dedicated your life to. Thank you for your ability to love, and teach us how to love.

Dad, Grandpa – You've got a room at the top of the world tonight.

Orville is survived by his son Mel (Benna), daughter Valerie, daughter-in-law Cis. He is predeceased by his wife Darleen (married 66 years) and son Mark. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Tyler (Megan), Kirk, Craig (Lindsey) and great grandchildren Markus, Myles, Natalee, Josey, Scarlett and Ivy.

The family will have a private service.



Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 26, 2021.
Although I was not directly related Orville, I will always refer to him as my uncle. Darlene was my aunt Lillie's sister. The Tiensvold family was always a part of our family as I grew up in Helena. Mel, Mark and Valerie just a few years younger than I were always around during holidays. Orville always had time for his extended family, especially the kids; Ranards, Sandersons, Hiatts, Freys and Kelseys. I was lucky enough to visit with Orville two or three times a year during the last years with Darlene and after. I last saw Orville at Cliff's (Dallas) funeral in March of last year and we talked at Christmas. We were "snowbirding" at the time of Orville's passing, so didn't find out until recently. I called him on his birthday yesterday and found his phone to be disconnected. Thankfully I had Mel's number. Thank you Mel for the update. I can be reached at 406-580-0222 if anyone would like to call to reminisce. Orville and Darlene were Godparents to my oldest son Bill Jr. He was one of my dearest "uncles" and I will miss our times together.
Bill Ranard
Family
November 20, 2021
There is only one happiness in this life...to love and be loved. You will be missed here on earth but your happiness will continue in 'that room at the top of the world'. Kudos to a life well lived!!
Joanne Popa Lindlof
April 12, 2021
It was a shock to learn of Orville's death. I have been a friend of Orville and Darlene's for many years. I kept in touch with Orville after Darlene's death. I use to call him once a month. I sure will miss him and indeed he was a man who never showed his age. Val, if you read this, I would love to visit with you. My phone number is 406-492-6092. My condolences to all of you. Linda Brander
Linda Brander,
March 31, 2021
Orville was a cherished member of the congregation at First Lutheran Church, where I am a member. He always sat in the back pew, left side of the sanctuary, and always went forward for Holy Communion, even though I am sure it was hard for him with the aches and pains that come with the "golden years." Though congregational members were - and still are -unable to shake hands because of COVID restrictions, I remember what a firm handshake he had! He didn´t say much, but I could tell by his gentle voice that he was a gentle man inside, as well. I don´t remember Darlene well, but it warms my heart to know that because of her and Orville´s faith in Jesus Christ as Savior, they are now reunited in the glories of His heaven with other loved ones who have died in the faith. What a glorious celebration that must have been! Christ´s peace be to family and friends who grieve Orville´s passing. May you remember the grace of our gracious God in your life together.
Linda Fromm
March 30, 2021
Dear everyone in Orville's family, I hope that Val, Mark, and Cis may remember me. I am so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful tribute to your dad in his obituary! How lucky you are to have had him for 95 years and I can almost taste his wonderful pancakes. I was Darleen's friend, and Orville was very good to me as well. Please accept my sincere condolences on your loss. You are all in my prayers at this time. Would love an email from any of you if you do remember me. (I am working at the same place-college) Sincerely, Rosie Walsh
Rosalie K Walsh
March 29, 2021
I knew Darlene better than Orville because I worked with Darlene at the Montana State Library when she was working there. Both her and Orville had a wonderful Christmas party for the library and they were very special people. I truly believe they are together again. Warm thoughts indeed.
Victoria (Gabriel) Bremer
March 29, 2021
One of the most memorable things about uncle Orville is that he was tall. He came to our house with Mom (Dorothy Moser) and I got to tell my family that there really were tall people on my side of the family. My husband and kids are taller than me so I quickly grabbed on to the bragging rights with Orville. The obituary is wonderful and it reminded me of Mom and what was said about her. Takes me right back to days past when Mom was here and brought her brother to visit us in Forks, WA
Debbie Perkins
March 28, 2021
I remember Orville & Darleen from way back, when I was a kid in grade school- mid 60's. My folks (Ken & Maxine Cross) would come to your house along with the Webers (across the road) for a Pig roast during the summers. What a fun time was had. I looked forward to it as much as the fresh churned ice-cream that was at the end of the meal. Orville was such a nice person, he treated all us kids like we were his own and made those visits fun. I cant always recall all my childhood memories but those have always been remembered fondly.
Candy Lyman
March 28, 2021
