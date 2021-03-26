Orville Odin Tiensvold

November 19, 1925 – March 19, 2021

A beautiful life has finally fallen silent. It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce that we have lost our dear father and grandfather, Orville Tiensvold. He passed away peacefully on March 19th. He lived to be over 95 years young, and was sharp to the last.

Orville cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He made sure they all had the best he could offer, putting their comfort above his own. He watched them all grow with a proud heart, and rarely a word of criticism, continually expressing pride in their accomplishments. He made them all feel important. It is hard to express how much he will be missed. Saturday mornings his great grandchildren would be there for pancakes, eggs and sausage. Nobody could cook pancakes like Grandpa!

It's so hard to say goodbye; what a love he was, a blessing to all of us. He will always, for the rest of our lives, live in our hearts and memories. So goodbye – we will never miss anyone more than we miss you, one of the most loving human beings ever born. However, we will not grieve and cry that you've gone; instead we smile that we had you for so long. You cannot be replaced. – you are one of a kind and loved without reservation by your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom you nurtured and dedicated your life to. Thank you for your ability to love, and teach us how to love.

Dad, Grandpa – You've got a room at the top of the world tonight.

Orville is survived by his son Mel (Benna), daughter Valerie, daughter-in-law Cis. He is predeceased by his wife Darleen (married 66 years) and son Mark. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Tyler (Megan), Kirk, Craig (Lindsey) and great grandchildren Markus, Myles, Natalee, Josey, Scarlett and Ivy.

The family will have a private service.