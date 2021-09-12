Pasquale Patrick Louis Astore

November 10, 1940 - September 8, 2021

Pasquale Patrick Louis Astore, 80, of Helena passed away on Tues., Sept. 8th, 2021 of Covid Pneumonia. Pat was born Baltimore, Maryland to Patsy Anthony and Louise (Carrieri) Astore. He graduated from Ridley Park High School in Pennsylvania. Pat then joined the U.S. Navy serving four years on an aircraft carrier. After attending college, he moved back to Tampa, Florida where his parents were living and worked as a long-haul trucker for forty years before retiring. When he was not on the road, he was a Boy Scouts leader and a Little League coach and umpire. Pat moved to Montana in 1995 following his brother. He met and married Gayle Kaiser on Aug. 3, 1997 in Helena.

Pat was a tremendous model train enthusiast, even having his own garage to set them up in. He cherished his prize Corvette. And belonged to a model train lovers breakfast club and veteran's support group here in Helena. Pat had a way of sharing he cared for Gayle by making every effort to do as much as he could for her.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, and his two brothers, Ronny and Jimmy. He is survived by his wife, Gayle; a daughter, Crystal; a granddaughter and great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his best friends Marlys and Carl Mattfeldt and Donna Carducci. He will be missed by his train group buddies and his VA support group. A service announcement will be made once details are finalized. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com