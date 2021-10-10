Patricia Ann Mehr

January 11, 1955 - October 5, 2021

Patricia Ann Mehr, 66, of Helena, passed away Oct 5, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born to Carl and Betty Stav, January 11, 1955, in Butte, Montana. Patty graduated from Dawson County High School in Glendive, Montana in 1973 with honors as salutatorian.

Patty married her high school sweetheart Fritz Mehr in the summer of 1974. They moved to Bozeman where Patty worked to support Fritz's college education. After graduation they relocated to Helena where they have resided ever since. Once relocated in Helena she took a job at Keller Law Firm where she worked for 40 years before retiring in 2019.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother Betty Stav. She is survived by her father Carl Stav, sister Cathy Meidinger (Gary), loving husband of 47 years Fritz Mehr, two children: Bradley Mehr (Chandi), of Bozeman; Christopher Mehr (Cassie), of Bozeman; Grandchildren Caleb (7), Cooper (6), and Callie (3).

Patty loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends, including early- morning shopping marathons on Black Friday, vacationing in Hawaii, or the monthly meeting with the Pinochle crew. Summer camping trips to Placid Lake led to a lifelong love of the area and its activities. In 1990, Patty along with her husband decided to buy their own property on the lake and build their little slice of heaven on Earth.

Patty spent countless weekends with her family and friends at the lake. Part of the reason she treasured this oasis so much was because her family loved it so much and gathered there together. She would drive the boat for countless hours watching her kids ski and tube. She played cards late into the night with family and friends. She loved to float on the placid waters and listen to the passing loons. The highlight of her summers was watching her three grandchildren kayak, fish, catch butterflies, and play on the beach. An accomplished seamstress, she completed countless projects using skills she learned from her mother and sister. She would hand-sew her kids Halloween costumes from scratch and create the most amazing holiday decorations. Her love of baking had every kid big or small always stopping by for some of her famous frosted cookies, especially big events such as holidays and Bobcat football games.

As her two boys grew up and graduated from Montana State, a love of Bobcat football games began and the Mehr family tailgate was born, welcoming all visitors with a hand stitched flag created by Patty. The tailgate brought the family together throughout the weeks of fall and provided countless memories over the last 15 years. Patty cherished the Christmas season. She would spend a week transforming her traditional family home both inside and outside into an amazing Christmas wonderland with thousands of decorations, complete with a full-sized Santa Claus always falling off the roof. A Christmas Eve party complete with soups and appetizers, welcomed all family and friends and was always the angel on top of the tree each holiday season.

Patty touched the lives of her family and friends. She will continue to live on in the hearts of those family and friends, where her presence will continue to be felt and remembered.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 12:10 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. A Reception will follow the Mass in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will be held at the Seeley Lake Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patty.