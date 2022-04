MEHR, Patricia A. 'Patty', age 66, of Helena, passed away October 5, 2021. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 12:10 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. A Reception will follow the Mass in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will be held at the Seeley Lake Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patty.