PATRICIA "PAT" ELLEN (HENSLEY) PILLEN

JULY 23, 1944 – August 23, 2021

Pat was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Woodrow and Helen (Comerford) Hensley. At the age of 2, she and her parents moved to the Crow Creek Valley in Broadwater County, Montana, which was her father's home.

She graduated from what is now Broadwater High School in Townsend, studied at MSU Bozeman, and later attended beauty school. She was a successful cosmetologist in Missoula until moving to Helena, where she worked for the State of Montana as well as the Veterans Administration. After retirement, Pat and her husband Albert "Bud" Pillen moved to North Las Vegas, Nevada. While there, Pat worked security for several large conventions and was awarded by the FBI for her commitment and dedication.

Pat will be remembered for her incredible artistry, which she expressed through tole painting and needlework. Active in nationwide groups for tole painting, her decades-long relationships with other artists were a source of incredible joy. Pat was a beautiful woman, whom her nieces will especially remember as polished and gentle.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Mary Anne Perlman, and brother Robert "Robbie" Hensley.

She is survived by stepdaughter Kathy Carrick and husband Steve, who were loving caregivers and dear friends to Pat, Kathy's children, stepson Kim Pillen and wife Judy, and stepdaughter Laura Klamp and her children.

Also surviving are nieces Carol (Hensley) Larson, Jennifer Hensley, Robin (Hensley) Blazer, nephew Thomas William Hensley and sister-in-law Susan Hensley.

A private interment will be at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, MT, next to her husband.