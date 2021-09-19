Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ellen Pillen
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

PATRICIA "PAT" ELLEN (HENSLEY) PILLEN

JULY 23, 1944 – August 23, 2021

Pat was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Woodrow and Helen (Comerford) Hensley. At the age of 2, she and her parents moved to the Crow Creek Valley in Broadwater County, Montana, which was her father's home.

She graduated from what is now Broadwater High School in Townsend, studied at MSU Bozeman, and later attended beauty school. She was a successful cosmetologist in Missoula until moving to Helena, where she worked for the State of Montana as well as the Veterans Administration. After retirement, Pat and her husband Albert "Bud" Pillen moved to North Las Vegas, Nevada. While there, Pat worked security for several large conventions and was awarded by the FBI for her commitment and dedication.

Pat will be remembered for her incredible artistry, which she expressed through tole painting and needlework. Active in nationwide groups for tole painting, her decades-long relationships with other artists were a source of incredible joy. Pat was a beautiful woman, whom her nieces will especially remember as polished and gentle.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Mary Anne Perlman, and brother Robert "Robbie" Hensley.

She is survived by stepdaughter Kathy Carrick and husband Steve, who were loving caregivers and dear friends to Pat, Kathy's children, stepson Kim Pillen and wife Judy, and stepdaughter Laura Klamp and her children.

Also surviving are nieces Carol (Hensley) Larson, Jennifer Hensley, Robin (Hensley) Blazer, nephew Thomas William Hensley and sister-in-law Susan Hensley.

A private interment will be at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, MT, next to her husband.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.