RIES, Patricia, age 87 of Helena passed away September 19, 2021. The Rosary will be prayed at Retz Funeral Home, 315 6th Ave., Helena on Monday, Sept 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends until 7:30 PM. A Requiem Mass will be said at Holy Cross Church, 449 N Hoback, on Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Fort Harrison immediately after the Mass. A reception will follow the burial in the Social Center of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patricia.