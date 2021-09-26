Dear Ries Family, We are so sorry to hear of Pat´s passing. She was the most sweet, gracious and kind woman . We were so blessed to be her neighbor and friend. She was always there to Lend a hand. We will miss her laughter, positive attitude, and her beautiful talent on the piano and organ. We are remembering her and the family in our prayers. All our love, Tony, Therese, John, Daniel and Minnie.

Mr & Mrs Anthony Lamb September 23, 2021