Patricia Sue Ries
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Patricia Sue Ries

October 19, 1933 - September 19, 2021

Patricia Sue Ries passed away at home from cancer on September 19, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born October 19, 1933 in Fond du Lac, WI. She attended school at St. Mary's Spring Grade School and St. Mary's Spring Academy in Fond du Lac, WI. She received her RN degree from St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac in 1955.

After graduation, she worked at the University of Minneapolis where she met Stephen Ries. They married May 7, 1960 and settled into their valley home in Helena in 1964 where they raised their 11 children. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing the organ for Holy Cross Church.

In 2010, she was runner up for the Independent Record's Mother of the Year Award. She loved playing music, the Spaulding Reading Method, thrift store shopping, working in her yard and her grandchildren. She was deeply devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, her Catholic faith, and her daily rosary. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Painter, sisters Mary Rassmussen and Ann Painter, brothers Thomas, William, Gerald Painter, Sister-in-law Albertine Painter, husband Stephen, daughter Theresa, nephews Ralph Painter and Michael Rassmussen, and niece Sandra Roehl.

Survivors include her children, Catherine Ries, Thomas Ries (Heidi), Elizabeth Riggin, William Ries (Kimberly), Margaret Ries, Michael Ries (Kelly), Jonathan Ries (Beth), Christopher Ries (Toni), Jennifer Bunel (Brian), Daniel Ries (Megan), as well as 43 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Rosary will be prayed at Retz Funeral Home, 315 6th Ave., Helena on Monday, Sept 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends until 7:30 PM. A Requiem Mass will be said at Holy Cross Church, 449 N Hoback, on Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Fort Harrison immediately after the Mass. A reception will follow the burial in the Social Center of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 382, Helena, MT 59634 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 3067 N. Montana, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family or share a memory of Pat.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
Retz Funeral Home
315 6th Ave., Helena, MT
Sep
27
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Retz Funeral Home
315 6th Ave, Helena, MT
Sep
28
Requiem Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Church
449 N Hoback, MT
Sep
28
Graveside service
Fort Harrison
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
7 Entries
I WAS PRIVILEGED TO HAVE HAD "PATTY PAINTER" AS MY NURSING CLASSMATE AT SASN IN FOND DU LAC, WIS. SHE WAS AN EXEMPLARY PERSON IN OUR MIDST AND A FRIEND TO ALL WHO KNEW HER. MAY EACH OF YOU BE BLESSED AND CARRY ON HER LEGACY THROUGH YOUR LIVES.
SR. ANNE JUDE VAN LANEN, CSA
September 24, 2021
Dear Ries Family, We are so sorry to hear of Pat´s passing. She was the most sweet, gracious and kind woman . We were so blessed to be her neighbor and friend. She was always there to Lend a hand. We will miss her laughter, positive attitude, and her beautiful talent on the piano and organ. We are remembering her and the family in our prayers. All our love, Tony, Therese, John, Daniel and Minnie.
Mr & Mrs Anthony Lamb
September 23, 2021
Grandma I will always remember you, you were always such a hard worker. I wish you rest and peace and the happiest days in heaven!
Sarah roane
September 23, 2021
You will always be remembered Grandma. I will miss the holidays with you at the farm.
Rebekah Smith
Family
September 23, 2021
RIP mom. You will be remembered for your generosity and ALWAYS giving your love and time to others. Thank you for teaching us to be givers and to love the Lord. You will be will not be forgotten.
Elizabeth Riggin
Family
September 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Catherine and Family. She sounds like an amazing women. She was blessed with so many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Prayers for you all during this time.
Stacy Baird
September 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Pat was a very special person and great Mother to all you kids.
John and Jody Doubek
Friend
September 21, 2021
