Patricia Sue Ries

October 19, 1933 - September 19, 2021

Patricia Sue Ries passed away at home from cancer on September 19, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born October 19, 1933 in Fond du Lac, WI. She attended school at St. Mary's Spring Grade School and St. Mary's Spring Academy in Fond du Lac, WI. She received her RN degree from St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac in 1955.

After graduation, she worked at the University of Minneapolis where she met Stephen Ries. They married May 7, 1960 and settled into their valley home in Helena in 1964 where they raised their 11 children. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing the organ for Holy Cross Church.

In 2010, she was runner up for the Independent Record's Mother of the Year Award. She loved playing music, the Spaulding Reading Method, thrift store shopping, working in her yard and her grandchildren. She was deeply devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, her Catholic faith, and her daily rosary. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Painter, sisters Mary Rassmussen and Ann Painter, brothers Thomas, William, Gerald Painter, Sister-in-law Albertine Painter, husband Stephen, daughter Theresa, nephews Ralph Painter and Michael Rassmussen, and niece Sandra Roehl.

Survivors include her children, Catherine Ries, Thomas Ries (Heidi), Elizabeth Riggin, William Ries (Kimberly), Margaret Ries, Michael Ries (Kelly), Jonathan Ries (Beth), Christopher Ries (Toni), Jennifer Bunel (Brian), Daniel Ries (Megan), as well as 43 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Rosary will be prayed at Retz Funeral Home, 315 6th Ave., Helena on Monday, Sept 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends until 7:30 PM. A Requiem Mass will be said at Holy Cross Church, 449 N Hoback, on Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Fort Harrison immediately after the Mass. A reception will follow the burial in the Social Center of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 382, Helena, MT 59634 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 3067 N. Montana, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family or share a memory of Pat.