Patricia "Patty" Louise Vonada, 82, of Helena, Montana passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com. A service for Patty Vonada will be held at St Mary's Catholic Community at noon on Tuesday, April 12th, with a luncheon to follow.