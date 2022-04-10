Patricia Louise Vonada

February 20, 1940 - April 5, 2022

Patricia Louise Vonada was born in Helena, Montana on February 20, 1940 to Louise and Joseph Hildenstab. She passed away on April 5, 2022 from a short but seemingly long battle with ALS (AKA Lou Gehrig's Disease). She fought this disease with grace until her last breath. She was raised in Helena, and graduated from Helena High School in 1958. Her father passed away when she was 12 years old. Her mother had her hands full raising three young children on a single income as a waitress at the beanery in the train depot, so Patty had to go to work babysitting and doing whatever she could to buy her own school clothes or anything she might have wanted that grandma couldn't provide for. Times were tough but she learned hard work ethic at a very young age which carried through her life to the end. In 1958 she married the one and only love of her life, Robert Vonada, and they remained married for 63 years. They had four beautiful children: Bob, Deb, Jim, and Chris.

Patty's passion in life was building homes. In the Helena area they built 12 different homes throughout their years, the last one being completed in 2018 which she was still in at the time of her passing. When she was 65 dad and her built a cabin in Lincoln…she was right in the middle of it putting down the flooring and tongue and groove ceiling. She had a knack for drawing plans or revising existing plans to come up with their dream home. We often told her that she missed her calling and should have been an architect with her eye for detail and desire to build the perfect home. And it wasn't just their homes she had a passion for…if there was a new subdivision going in or new home being built dad and her would visit the site and admire the progress and sometimes get new ideas for their next dream home. She could tell you exactly how much it was going to cost, right down to the penny to build that home. Most often she was within that amount give or take a few. She was a penny pincher and could squeeze a dollar out of a dime but this was a result of hard times as a child.

She first went to work for the Montana Highway Patrol and then ended her working career with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry as a Compliance Officer. There, she met and remained friends with some wonderful folks through the remainder of her life. She retired at the age of 54 and had over 30 years of wonderful retirement doing what she did best…building!

Aside from her passion for building she loved to watch RFDTV country music programs on Saturday night. She enjoyed baking, cooking and keeping an immaculate home and visiting with whomever stopped by. In the later years she enjoyed spring time and summer as she enjoyed sitting out on her front porch visiting or just watching the birds and seeing the views of Mt Helena and the Elkhorns. She enjoyed riding in their side by side on excursions through the mountains and picnicking with family.

She is survived by her husband Robert Vonada; children Robert Vonada Jr., Debbie Jean (Robert Jean), and James Vonada (Jodi Vonada); grandchildren Christine Parker, Eva Guesanburu, James and Joshua Crawford, Jamie and Freddie Anaya, Justi Vonada, Jacie Vonada, and Brandon and Trista Vonada; sister Delores Mergenthaler; half-sister Joyce Mezzano; sister-in-law Lenore Hildenstab; brother-in-law Raymond Vonada; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was especially fond of her niece Terri Sturm and nephew Kenny Mergenthaler, as well as special neighbors Kathy and Greg Kovich and Ruth and Vic Krieger…she loved them like her own.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Hildenstab and Louise Finstad, mother and father-in-law Charles and Clara Vonada, brothers Sonny Hildenstab and Johnny Hildenstab, first grandson Jason Vonada, daughter and son-in-law Chris and Scott Brownlee, and numerous other family members.

A special thank you to hospice nurses Kourtney Fisher and Karissa Bennett for the genuine, loving and professional care they provided for Mom.

A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Community in Helena, Montana on Tuesday, April 12 at 12:00pm, with a reception to follow from 1:00-3:00. The address is 1700 Missoula Avenue, Helena, Montana, 59601.