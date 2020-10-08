Patricia C. Williams

November 30, 1931 - September 21, 2020

Patricia Williams passed away September 21, 2020 at the age of 88 in her home in Sultan, Washington. Pat was born in Barnes City, Iowa and shortly afterwards she moved with her parents to Montana who finally settled in Helena Valley. She graduated from Helena High School and was married Donald Sparing who was the father of her 4 children. She worked at the Placer Hotel and Mountain Bell where she was a valued employee. After living in Oregon for a short time she moved to Washington in 1969 where she resided till passing. Pat loved traveling and spent a lot of time visiting family in Montana. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Edith Williams, a brother Donald Williams, a sister Virginia (Dedee) Barnes and 2 daughters Debra Songer and Lynda Weinch. She is survived by a brother Vernon Williams, a sister Gayle Hatch both of Helena, a son John Sparing of Sultan, Washington, a daughter Rhonda VanHoy of Great Falls and numerous grand and great children.

Deceased's funeral arrangements A graveside service for family will be held at Sunset Memorial Garden on October 10 at 11am and a celebration of life ceremony for family and close friends will be held immediately following the service.