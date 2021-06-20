Patrick Joseph Keiley

May 6, 1964 - June 1, 2021

Patrick Joseph Keiley unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on June 1, 2021, in Missoula, Montana. He was born May 6, 1964 in Helena, Montana, to Vincent and Ruth Keiley. He was raised with his siblings Michael, Mary and Jean. He graduated from Capital High School in 1982. He received his BS in Business Administration in 1987, his Master of Public Administration in 1988 and his Master of Business Administration in 1989, all from the University of Montana. From 1990 until 2016, Pat worked as a Planner in Missoula County. He was well respected and well liked by his colleagues and the community he served. He had good friendships and avidly followed Grizzly sports. He was a talented tennis player in high school, college and as an adult. He loved his family and looked after his parents for a number of years before their passing. He attended various churches over the years, and shared his faith with others. We will miss him so much, but trust he is in a better place. He is survived by Michael and Jackie (nephew Sean and niece Anna) in Boise, Mary and Ethan Rogers (nephews Kevin and Casey) in Seattle, Jean in Missoula, and nephew Ben in Dallas. No services are planned at this time. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.