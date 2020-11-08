Patrick Timothy Hayden

September 27, 1930 - October 17, 2020

Patrick Timothy Hayden passed away on October 17, 2020 in Helena, Montana surrounded by family. He was 90 years old. Patrick was born to Eugene and Katherine Hayden in Mount Vernon, Washington. He was the youngest of seven children. He spent his childhood on Guemes Island, Washington and in the community of Avon. He was born into a large, loving, close-knit farming family. Patrick had a wonderful childhood full of love and adventure.

Patrick graduated from Mount Vernon (Washington) High School, served his country in the Marine Corps and in the Army. While in service, he married Donna Hyldahl. They had four children, each 11 or so months apart: Patrick, Matthew, Liz and Celia.

Patrick taught English at Mount Vernon High School but especially enjoyed teaching American Literature. After work, he came home and told his children his own stories. He was the best teacher, husband, friend and father anyone could have. He enjoyed people, books and music as well as the outdoors. He loved fishing but had the worst fishing gear. He ran in many half marathons until specific body parts told him to slow down. He became a school administrator and worked at school districts in Washington, Montana and Connecticut. Pat treated people with honesty, kindness and respect and was liked and respected in return.

In 2001 Patrick and Donna retired to Helena, Montana. They lived near Montana's State Capitol Building and Pat loved to tell stories of state employees who would time their breaks by his daily walks with his beloved dog. Pat and Donna especially appreciated time with their grandchildren whose friends were envious of the fact that Pat and Donna lived directly across from the tennis courts at Lockey Park. When the grandkids were on the tennis team, they always had a place to park a car and enjoy lemonade and snacks. He loved and was proud of all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his daughter Celia, his parents and his brothers and sisters Monica, Jack, Theresa, Frank, Kathleen and Lucille.

A special thank you goes out to Frontier Home Health and Hospice and Sonheaven Assisted Living. You were all incredibly supportive.

Memorial gifts, if you wish, may be made to Helena Food Share, PO Box 943, Helena, Montana 59601.

Patrick will be buried beside his wife at Fort Harrison Military Cemetery in Helena, Montana following a graveside service.