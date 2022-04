Jack, may the beautiful memories of such a great lady, help you through the tough times of losing Patsy, as she wings her way on to more adventures. Such a wonderful person has helped so many though the hard times and made those times easier to endure. May Jack and all those who have been blessed by knowing her, find peace in all she has given to us. You are truly missed Patsy. Sending blessings and may peace find all of her family and friends.

Sherri & Bill Roberts Family January 2, 2022