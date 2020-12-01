Paul Eugene Faulhaber

June 30, 1943 - November 21, 2020

Paul Eugene Faulhaber, 77, passed away in the hospital in Bozeman from COVID-19 on November 21, 2020. Paul was born on June 30, 1943 in Hayfield, MN. He was the fourth child and baby of the family of Joseph and Margaret Faulhaber.

Paul grew up on a farm in Minnesota and attended a one room school for eight years. He graduated from Hayfield High in 1961. After graduating from high school, he worked various places including Rochester, Minnesota; Las Vegas, Nevada; Boulder and Denver Colorado. He worked with computers all of his life. He was the data processing manager at the "Rocky Mountain News" a daily newspaper in Denver when he me the love of his live, Diana Tauer, who was also raised on a farm in Minnesota. They were married on March 25, 1972 in Denver. They have celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Three of their sons were born in Denver, Joe, Matt and Jake. They moved to Helena in 1978 where Paul worked for Montana Physicians Services which later became Blue Cross Blue Shield. A fourth son, Andy was born in Helena.

Paul introduced his bride to camping, back packing, and sleeping in a tent beside streams in Colorado. When a tent was too small for the family, they got a tent-trailer to camp in. After moving to Helena, they found out there were bears around Lincoln, so next came a small hard sided trailer. As the boys grew, we needed to move up to a larger camping trailer to fit all six of them. They camped all over Montana.

Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus since the 1980's. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America for many years as a scoutmaster and positions in the district.

After the sons graduated from college and left home, Paul and Diana traveled around the world. They went to Australia, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Holy Land. They also visited the Grand Canyon (both North and South rims), Niagara Falls on the Canadian side, Hawaii, both Big Island and years later to Maui and several other places in the United States.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Faulhaber, and his brother Richard.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Diana and sons Joe and his family of Bozeman, Matt and his family of Elizabeth, CO, Jake in CA, and Andy and wife in Seattle, WA. Also surviving Paul are his brother Jim and family and his sister Donna and her family all of Rochester, MN

In lieu of flowers extend special word of kindness to family, friends and strangers each and every day. Memorials in Paul's name to the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St, Helena, MT 59601 or charity of your choice.

Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Paul.

