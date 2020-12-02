Menu
Paul FAULHABER

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

"In Our Care"

THURSDAY

FAULHABER, Paul, age 77, of Helena passed away November 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, December 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Paul.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Cathedral of St. Helena
530 N. Ewing St.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
