Funeral Notices for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

THURSDAY

FAULHABER, Paul, age 77, of Helena passed away November 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, December 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Paul.