Paul Michael "Mike" Scott, 74

February 7, 1947 - March 25, 2021

Paul Michael "Mike" Scott, 74 of Helena, Montana went to be with the Lord quietly in his sleep at his home on March 25, 2021. Mike was born in York, Nebraska to Paul W. and Dorothy A. Scott. Mike spent much of his childhood in the Southwest including Tennessee, Texas and New Mexico. Mike attended Tennessee Military Institute where he played football and baseball. Mike graduated from Joliet Township West High School in Illinois. After high school, Mike headed West landing in Renton, WA where he met the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Corliss. Mike and Corliss made their home in Issaquah, WA for 24 years before fulfilling Mike's dream of moving to Montana. They enjoyed 28 years together in their home in Helena. Mike had a prolific career in sales and spent the bulk of his career with Canon USA in the government sales division. Mike served in the US Army Reserves. Mike's passion lay in the outdoors where he spent countless hours hunting and fishing. His most memorable trips were to Alaska for big game including his prize Grizzly, the Pasayten Wilderness in WA and his yearly trips throughout the great expanse of MT from Dell to the Missouri Breaks. Mike was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa and spending time with his family was a constant source of joy.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents. Mike is survived by his devoted wife, Corliss; daughter Kellie McDonald (Doug) of Lake Stevens, WA; son Erick (Rebekah) Scott of Medical Lake, WA; grandchildren Madison & Hayden McDonald and Hailey, Lydia & Dillon Scott; and his sister Jo (Phil) Rydman of Kansas City, MO and several adoring nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or a charity of your choice.