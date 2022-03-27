Paula Denise Chapman

March 27, 1953 - March 22, 2022

Paula Denise Chapman, 68, of Helena, Montana passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2022. Paula was born in Wheat Ridge, CO on March 27, 1953.

Paula loved God, her family and friends, Bible study groups, and her faithful companion Geordie, 3 year old Golden doodle.

Paula is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Chapman, her mother, Noreen Larson, and her father, Leroy Larson.

She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her son, Sven Offerson, Daughter In Law, Andrea Offerson, and granddaughter Annistyn Offerson, all of Bradenton, FL.

Paula requested no services be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor are suggested to Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455 Helena, MT 59604. Please visit http://aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Paula.