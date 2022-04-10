Pauline M. "Gigi" Linton

February 28, 1929 - March 31, 2022

Pauline M. "Gigi" Linton, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend.

God called her to come Home in the early hours of March 31, 2022 to join Him in Heaven.

Pauline was born on February 28th, 1929 in Helena, Montana to her parents Paul and Martha Smith. Pauline was raised in the country, just outside of Lincoln, MT.

Pauline spent her early childhood in Lincoln, helping her dad with logging and working around the sawmill. She helped her mom with country living. Going to grade school in Lincoln, she had many wonderful and funny memories. Two of those were getting her pigtails in the inkwell by the boy sitting behind her. Another memory was her traveling to school in the winter in a horse drawn sleigh pulled by Benji(Belgian Horse). Pauline moved from Lincoln to Helena with her siblings to finish out her high school years. Pauline married Lawrence(Larry) Linton on June 16, 1950 in Helena. Together they raised two daughters Victoria and Rebecca.

In 1956, they built their first and only house from materials from both of their parents. It was in this home, that they raised their family and created many special memories.

Mom was a very caring and beautiful person. She loved to entertain family and friends in her home or on her patio. She was proud of her beautiful back yard, full of beautiful flowers, many which came from her and Larry's parents. In addition to gardening, Pauline enjoyed ceramics, Jazz music, picking huckleberries, sapphire hunting, and just about any other activity that would create an adventure and make a memory. Mom loved to quilt and from that love all of her family now have cherished family heirlooms. Pauline loved to work, and she instilled that in both of her daughters and grandchildren. Pauline worked at the Marlow theatre, western Life and worked many years for the State of Montana. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering with many organizations and traveling to Arizona.

In 2017 at the young age of 88, Pauline moved to Billings to be closer to family, not a simple feat for a 88year old lady but, like everything she did, she did with class and style.

All of her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her happiness , joy and entertainment.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years(Larry), her parents, Paul and Martha Smith, sister Goldie(Bob) Sullivan, Brother Gordon Smith, Brother in Law Ed Marovich, and Sister in Law Ethel Bright.

Pauline is survived by her daughters Victoria Linton, Rebecca(Jon ) Bass Grandchildren Erik(Lexie)Bass, Nicole(Kale) Wilke, Brekk(Kelsey)Bass, Larissa(David)Preller Great Grandchildren Vivian & Hazel Bass, and Krue & Kitch Wilke. Sister Gloria Marovich and many special nieces and nephews and a special friend (Katelyn Hamill, who shared the same Birthday.

The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who has cared for mom over the past 8 years, Theresa Wold, Myrna Hardy, and the staff of Loving Hands(Carrie, Missy, and Annie)

Thank you much!

Thank you to Compassus Hospice Group who made our journey a lot easier!

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. on April 13th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pauline.