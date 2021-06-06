Menu
Philip A. Pietz
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021

Philip A. Pietz

March 2, 1972 - Decembaer 4, 2019

Philip was the youngest of five born to Morris and Bertha Pietz of East Helena. He lived and worked in East Helena most of his life which was tragically cut short. Phil had a smile and a laugh for almost everyone and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by Brett, Vicki, and both parents. Survivors include Valerie Miguez. Jeff Pietz and numerous relatives.A service will be held on June 12th 2:00 pm at Plymouth Congregational church in Helena and a reception will follow.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
2:00p.m.
Plymouth Congregational church
Helena, MT
You were my best friend. A quiet man. I never gave up hope you'd become the person you wanted to be.
Colleen Ruth jaramillo
Other
June 12, 2021
My deepest, heartfelt condolences to all who knew Phil. His laugh was so contagious. I hope he can finally Rest In Peace and be free.
Stacey
School
June 6, 2021
