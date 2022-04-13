Phyllis Richardson DeVore, 87

February 17, 1935 - April 5, 2022

After a lengthy illness, our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Phyllis Richardson DeVore passed from this earthly life to eternity with her Lord on April 5, 2022. Phyllis Richardson was born February 17, 1935 to Elizabeth Neville Richardson and James Jacob Richardson in Bozeman MT. Phyllis was the youngest of six siblings and was raised on several ranches in the Paradise Valley. As a child Phyllis preferred to be outside on her horse "Pony" and accompanied by her dogs "Pup" and "Stinky". She recounted many adventures with rattlesnakes, bee swarms and one summer attempted to catch Magpies as there was a bounty offered on them. Phyllis started country school at age five because there were no other children her age to make a class. Her father, "Jay" was a hired ranch foreman and the family moved frequently so Phyllis attended numerous one room schools throughout the Valley. Phyllis attended high school for three years in Wilsall and because her parents moved just before her Senior year to Gardiner, Phyllis moved in with her older sister Opal in Livingston and graduated from Park County High. After high school Phyllis started to work for the Telephone Company as an Operator. During her time with the Phone Company, her friend Kelly told her she should run for Rodeo Queen. She at first refused but eventually agreed. She won and was crowned Livingston Roundup Queen 1955! That same year, Phyllis attended a month long training for the Phone Company in Helena. While there a co-worker set her up on a blind date with Kent DeVore. Long story short, they married on November 6, 1955. They resided in Helena and were married for 64 years until Kent's passing in March 2020. Phyllis and Kent were very active horse riders and participated in many trail rides with the Helena Trail Riders, of which they were life-long members. Phyllis was always disappointed that they eventually sold her mare "Sugar". Phyllis and Kent had three children, April, Cheri and Brian. During this time Phyllis was very active in her Church as well as Helena Christian Women's Club, Aglow and numerous home fellowships. Often the fellowships as well as Holiday dinners were hosted at their home. Many times the house was full to the brim with people eating at one of three tables plus a ping pong table in the garage. It wasn't fancy but it was fun! In their later years Phyllis and Kent traveled far and wide with trips to Japan, Israel, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Fall always brought football season and many Saturdays were spent in Missoula at the Griz games!Phyllis is survived by her daughter April of Helena, her second daughter Cheri also of Helena and her son Brian (Joanne) of Portland OR. Ten grandchildren also survive her, Matt (Katherine), Carson (Andrea), Maggie (Arlyn), Luke, Charla, Jared, Hallie, Zach and Christian. Also surviving are four great grandchildren, Noah, Jolene, Loretta and Julia. Family graveside interment has already occurred at Forestvale Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Phyllis.