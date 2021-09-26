Phyllis Rozalie Duval
October 3, 1946 - September 17, 2021
I'll bet you're on a horse
Way up on Heaven's ridge
Looking down at all of us
Wishing there was a bridge.
I'll bet you're on a horse
Reunited with your crew
And you're catching up on time you've lost
While they were waiting for you.
I'll bet you're on a horse
In the middle of a wild tale
That nobody would ever believe
But you'll tell it – without fail.
I'll bet you're on a horse
But everything is quite down here
Without your fighting spirit on this side
We all may shed a tear.
But I'll bet you're on a horse
And you're all kinds of free
Pain, worry, and sickness
So please come ride with me.
Cuz I know you're on a horse
That's heaven anyway.
And it's as close as we will get to you
Until we meet again someday. -AS