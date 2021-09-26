Phyllis Rozalie Duval

October 3, 1946 - September 17, 2021

I'll bet you're on a horse

Way up on Heaven's ridge

Looking down at all of us

Wishing there was a bridge.

I'll bet you're on a horse

Reunited with your crew

And you're catching up on time you've lost

While they were waiting for you.

I'll bet you're on a horse

In the middle of a wild tale

That nobody would ever believe

But you'll tell it – without fail.

I'll bet you're on a horse

But everything is quite down here

Without your fighting spirit on this side

We all may shed a tear.

But I'll bet you're on a horse

And you're all kinds of free

Pain, worry, and sickness

So please come ride with me.

Cuz I know you're on a horse

That's heaven anyway.

And it's as close as we will get to you

Until we meet again someday. -AS