Priscilla Ann Graham

November 2, 1936 - November 27, 2020

Our beloved Aunt, Priscilla Ann Graham, passed into eternal life on Nov. 27th in Helena, MT. Priscilla was born Nov. 2, 1936 in Westville, Oklahoma to Bertie and Carl McDonald. She was the youngest of eleven children and is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband Ray Lester. She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Priscilla spent most of her childhood in Kent, WA. where she graduated from Meridian High School. She soon moved to southern California where she resided for most of her life. Although Priscilla never had children she had many animals which she cared for as a devoted mother to her precious children.

Upon retirement in 2001 she moved to Helena, MT and lived with her sister Frances Angelo. The two sisters spent their remaining years traveling, playing cards (the two were a force at Pinochle), making friends, attending family functions and enjoying meals in restaurants and at home. They spent many days laughing and loving their time in Helena.

Priscilla lived a good life and will be greatly missed. Due to COVID restrictions a service will be scheduled at a later date.

