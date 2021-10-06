Quentin L. Miller aka "Grandpa Q"

August 26, 1950 - October 2, 2021

On October 2, 2021, Quentin L. Miller, also known as "Grandpa Q", age 71, went to heaven from his home in the Helena Valley.

He was born on August 26, 1950, in Webster, South Dakota, to Elmo M. Miller and Alice J. Loterbauer. The family later moved to Bozeman, MT.

He graduated from Montana State University with a BS Degree in Physical Education. There he met and married Kathryn Hollenback. From this union, a daughter and son were born, Kristyn and Matt. After years of marriage, Quentin and Kathryn parted ways, but shared the common belief of always doing what was best for their children.

In 1998, he met Linda Stinger at a dance in Silver City, MT. They became best friends and later married. Quentin now had a new wife and two more daughters, Lisa and Mindy.

Quentin loved life, giving it his all and lived it to the extreme. In college, he started by playing football for MSU Bobcats in Bozeman. He became an avid game hunter over the years including deer, elk, moose, bear, and more. He and his best friend, Gary Mann, would spend hours catching walleye at the Gates of the Mountains. Like his mother, Quentin developed a love of cooking and creating his own recipes. He and his wife, Linda, built a thriving sausage business known as Grandpa Q's using his special recipes. However, he was most proud of his family and the friendships developed over his life.

Prior to retirement, he worked as a Maintenance Superintendent with the Montana Department of Transportation for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Miller of Douglas, WY. He is survived by his wife, Linda R Miller (Talseth), daughter, Kristyn (Dwight) Miller, and Abigail of Parker, CO; son, Matthew (Dawn) Miller, Tristan and Colter of Three Forks, MT; Lisa Stinger and Lane of Fort Benton, MT; and Mindy (Jim) Mayer, Mecedes, Sidney, and Bobby of Malta, MT.

There will be a celebration of life on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N Hannaford St, Helena, MT at 11:00 a.m.

Donations are appreciated to the Hannaford Street Bible Church or a charity of your choice. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Quentin, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.