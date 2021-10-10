Ralph "Teach" Elrod

April 13, 1943 - October 5, 2021

Ralph "Teach" Elrod , a 52 year member of the Barons MC, took his last ride October 5th, 2021.

Teach was born April 13th, 1943 in Monahans, TX and passed away doing what he loved most, riding his Harley.

Teach led a long, interesting life as a teacher, firefighter, EMT, author, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. Teach enjoyed white water river rafting, riding his Harley, telling stories, and loved world history.

Teach is survived by his wife Jodi, club brothers, brother, sisters, daughters, grand children, and great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at Shotgun Annie's in Wolf Creek, MT on October 23rd, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Teach.